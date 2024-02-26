Adam Ruzicka breaks his silence after having his Coyotes contract terminated over viral cocaine social media video

Slovakian center Adam Ruzicka broke his silence after the termination of his NHL contract with the Arizona Coyotes following a controversial social media video. Ruzicka expressed remorse on Instagram:

"I made a big mistake and I’m going to learn from my mistakes. I love you all and I am forever grateful to you all."

Ruzicka's contract was terminated after he cleared unconditional waivers, with the Coyotes acting swiftly in response to a video posted on his Instagram stories.

The footage depicted Ruzicka alongside a white powder resembling cocaine and a credit card on a counter. The Coyotes placed him on waivers the following day, and Ruzicka's contract was subsequently terminated.

Andy and Rono shared the clip of Ruzicka, captioned,

"This video is from Adam Ruzicka's story on Instagram. He is a member of the Arizona Coyotes. But it might not be for a long time. Credit to: @kamil_schreiber ."

Slovak Hockey Federation's remarks on Adam Ruzicka and more

This incident marks the second contract termination in the NHL this season, following Corey Perry's dismissal from the Chicago Blackhawks. The NHL Players' Association has been granted an extension to file a grievance on Adam Ruzicka's behalf, providing a potential avenue for recourse.

In addition to the professional ramifications, Ruzicka's actions have drawn condemnation from the Slovak Ice Hockey Federation. The association expressed its disappointment with Ruzicka's behavior.

The statement reads (Translated by Google):

"The Slovak Ice Hockey Association condemns the behavior of Adam Ruzicka, which is not in accordance with the values of the representative, and therefore we do not count on him in the nomination for the preliminary matches and the World Championships in May."

Ruzicka's case is not the first instance of off-ice conduct impacting NHL players. The league has previously disciplined players for similar behavior, citing inappropriate conduct and violation of team policies.

The incident brings to mind the suspension of Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov in 2019 following allegations of drug use and a positive test for cocaine.

However, the Arizona Coyotes are struggling this season with a record of 23 wins, 29 losses and five overtime losses. They are currently ranked 7th in the Central Division below Dallas Stars, who grace the top spot with 78 points.