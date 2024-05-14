"Addiction is one hell of a thing": Fans react to Valeri Nichushkin's suspension and player assistance program entry after reported drug test failure

NHL fans online have been sending tons of love and support for Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin since news broke that the player has entered Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

The National Hockey League announced on Monday that Nichushkin has been placed in the third stage of the Player Assistance Program. As a result, he has been suspended for a minimum of six months without pay. After that period, Valeri Nichushkin will be able to apply for reinstatement back into the league.

Expand Tweet

The decision means that he will be out for the remainder of the 2023-24 Stanley Cup playoffs, during which his club, the Avs, are up against the Dallas Stars in Round 2 of the Western Conference series.

According to NHL Insider Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff, the decision was made after Nischuskin failed a drug test.

Expand Tweet

NHL fans quickly reacted to the news and shared their reactions on X/Twitter. One fan expressed their support for Nischushkin and hoped the player gets the help he needs:

"Addiction is one hell of a thing! Dude’s living every kid’s childhood dream to play at the highest level of sports and a chance to win at the biggest stage and he continues to screw it up cause of drugs. Wishing him all the best but, I don’t know that we’ll see him the NHL again!"

Expand Tweet

"I just picked him in the Tim Horton's challenge tonight. I hope he gets the help he needs," one said.

Players enrolled in the program have access to counseling, treatment and a hotline for speaking with therapists. Thus, another fan chimed in and gave their best wishes for the Avs forward:

"Hope the kid gets all the help he needs."

Here are some of the other reactions on X:

"Whether it’s booze or painkillers, I hope he gets the help he needs," another fan commented.

"Self love first. Hockey later. We are with you, ChuChu," one user wrote.

"He was incredible against the Jets… 7 goals and a force. Wish him the best and hope he beats it," another wrote.

Last year, Valeri Nuschushkin found himself at the center of controversy after a 911 call was made in Seattle after an intoxicated woman was found in his hotel room. It resulted in his missing part of the Colorado Avalanche's playoff run.

Valeri Nichushkin recently returned from previous term in Player Assistance Program

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche

Valeri Nichushkin was first placed in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in January, causing him to miss 21 regular-season games before returning to the ice in March.

The 29-year-old forward finished the regular season with 53 points, accumulated through 28 goals and 25 assists in 54 games. Valeri Nichushkin garnered 10 points through nine goals and an assist in eight playoff games for the Avalanche before entering Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.