AEW's Adam Copeland reveals wild 'shirtless and pantsless' celebration plan with Paul Bissonnette if Maple Leafs win Stanley Cup

AEW’s Adam Copeland, who is a big Toronto Maple Leafs fan, made a funny promise on the "NHL on TNT Post Game" show. He spoke with host Liam McHugh about a parade plan with analyst Paul Bissonnette. Copeland said that he would celebrate uniquely if the Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup.

Copeland mentioned former Toronto star Wendel Clark, who played nearly 800 NHL games in his career. He last played in 2000.

"I love Wendel Clark man, I just love the way he approached the game," Copeland said on Thursday. "I love that, no matter what the size, he still came in and just beat the brakes off. Yet he's Wendel Clark, man, you know."

Copeland also talked about his love for the Maple Leafs and revealed that he’s been a fan his whole life. He listed players he admired like Clark, Mats Sundin and George Armstrong.

"But there's Mats Sundin, there's George Armstrong, who is the perennial captain, you know, there's so many guys, you know, I even remember, like Eddie Shack, and a lot of those guys key on, all through the years, it's just been, I'm a lifelong fan, and there's no way around it, no matter how bad or good it would be on there," Copeland said.

McHugh introduced Bissonnette with a picture wearing a tin foil hat. He then asked Copeland if he was going to celebrate with him if Toronto won the Stanley Cup.

Copeland quickly joined in on the idea, mentioning that he is now part of the “tin foil hat club.” The group is a joke among Leafs fans who believe this might finally be the year.

"Oh, we're going to be shirtless, probably pantless," Copeland said. "There will be underwear, but I was going, there will be a lot of scotch. You know, we'll be running around the streets of Toronto with tin foil caps on."

Toronto is enjoying a strong regular season, and they have already made it to the playoffs. It will be a sight to see if Copeland and Bissonnette celebrate in tin foil hats.

Maple Leafs are showing a good balance and are once again a contender for the Stanley Cup

Toronto has a 48-26-4 record and heading into the playoffs with momentum. The team has gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 games. The Maple Leafs' core four is performing well as Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Williams Nylander and John Tavares are leading the way offensively.

Marner is close to a 100-point season and Matthews is the team captain. Nylander is leading the team in goals with 44, and former captain John Tavares has scored 37 goals. Additionally, Matthew Knies has scored 29 goals in his first full season, playing a big role in Toronto's top line.

Craig Berube is coaching in his first season in Toronto and he has Stanley Cup experience. Their fans are hoping that this team can make a deep playoff run.

Toronto has not won the Stanley Cup since 1967 and has only won one playoff round since 2004. However, this year could be different as the team has strong leadership and a better scoring balance.

