After Anthony Stolarz's fiery rant, Brandon Carlo gets honest on holding back as Mason Marchment crashed into Leafs' net

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime loss to Seattle Kraken on Saturday had a tense moment late in second period. Kraken forward Mason Marchment crashed into Anthony Stolarz, leading to an interference penalty and frustration from the goaltender.Stolarz stood up and showed his anger after the collision, while most of his teammates stayed calm. The reaction raised questions about why no one stepped in. Brandon Carlo explained after the game why he chose not to retaliate against Marchment despite the contact.“As I saw the referee call the penalty, you don’t want to do too much to retaliate,” Carlo told reporters. “But yeah, there’s a certain extent, once you see Stolie get up and be angry too, you want to try and give him a shot. But overall, you want to go on the power play as well. So it’s a weird area to be in. But overall, I think the power play is a useful thing in that situation.”John Tavares scored on the power play early in the third period to tie the game 3-3, marking his 500th point with the Maple Leafs.However, Seattle sealed the win in overtime when Josh Mahura scored at 3:06. Marchment finished the game with two assists and continued to play a strong physical role for his team.Anthony Stolarz and Craig Berube address Leafs’ struggles after loss to KrakenAnthony Stolarz spoke after Saturday's game about Toronto's struggles. The goaltender admitted he was unhappy with how easily players were getting to his crease.“Guys are going to run me, and I’m going to try to stand up for myself,” Stolarz said, via TSN’s Mark Masters. &quot;I heard the ref say we got a power play. There’s really not much I can do to him on the ground, but kudos to the guys who were there and got down with him.&quot;He also said the Leafs need to go to the net harder and make things tougher for the opposing goalie.Toronto coach Craig Berube discussed the team’s performance, calling it “inconsistent.” He highlighted that his players played well in stretches but made too many mistakes.“When we wanted to play the right way, we were good but we had too many lapses in the game that cost us,” Berube said, via NHL.com.Berube added that such lapses, including the one that led to Seattle’s overtime goal, were the difference in the game.