  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • After Anthony Stolarz's fiery rant, Brandon Carlo gets honest on holding back as Mason Marchment crashed into Leafs' net

After Anthony Stolarz's fiery rant, Brandon Carlo gets honest on holding back as Mason Marchment crashed into Leafs' net

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 20, 2025 16:32 GMT
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Brandon Carlo explains why he held back after Mason Marchment collided with Anthony Stolarz (image credit: IMAGN)

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime loss to Seattle Kraken on Saturday had a tense moment late in second period. Kraken forward Mason Marchment crashed into Anthony Stolarz, leading to an interference penalty and frustration from the goaltender.

Ad

Stolarz stood up and showed his anger after the collision, while most of his teammates stayed calm. The reaction raised questions about why no one stepped in. Brandon Carlo explained after the game why he chose not to retaliate against Marchment despite the contact.

“As I saw the referee call the penalty, you don’t want to do too much to retaliate,” Carlo told reporters.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“But yeah, there’s a certain extent, once you see Stolie get up and be angry too, you want to try and give him a shot. But overall, you want to go on the power play as well. So it’s a weird area to be in. But overall, I think the power play is a useful thing in that situation.”
Ad
Ad

John Tavares scored on the power play early in the third period to tie the game 3-3, marking his 500th point with the Maple Leafs.

However, Seattle sealed the win in overtime when Josh Mahura scored at 3:06. Marchment finished the game with two assists and continued to play a strong physical role for his team.

Anthony Stolarz and Craig Berube address Leafs’ struggles after loss to Kraken

Anthony Stolarz spoke after Saturday's game about Toronto's struggles. The goaltender admitted he was unhappy with how easily players were getting to his crease.

Ad
“Guys are going to run me, and I’m going to try to stand up for myself,” Stolarz said, via TSN’s Mark Masters. "I heard the ref say we got a power play. There’s really not much I can do to him on the ground, but kudos to the guys who were there and got down with him."
Ad

He also said the Leafs need to go to the net harder and make things tougher for the opposing goalie.

Toronto coach Craig Berube discussed the team’s performance, calling it “inconsistent.” He highlighted that his players played well in stretches but made too many mistakes.

“When we wanted to play the right way, we were good but we had too many lapses in the game that cost us,” Berube said, via NHL.com.

Berube added that such lapses, including the one that led to Seattle’s overtime goal, were the difference in the game.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications