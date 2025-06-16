After Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl, NHL insider urges $20,500,000 Oilers' star to step up for Stanley Cup Finals Game 6

Former NHL goalie Martin Biron spoke about Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals series. Edmonton is facing a 3-2 series deficit after losing 5-2 in Game 5 to the Florida Panthers. Another loss will foil their Stanley Cup plans like last season.

On Monday's episode of the First Up podcast, the NHL insider said Kane is the key player for the Oilers after Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

"Other than McDavid, the key to the depth of the Oilers has been Evander Kane," Biron said [6:15]. "I feel like this team was a lot different in the playoffs with Kane compared to the regular season. I didn’t think they had the depth during the regular season, and then all of a sudden, he came back, and it’s like—oh, look, the Oilers have depth."

Trending

Biron said Kane, who is signed on a four-year, $20.5 million contract, has brought depth to the team when he returned from injury. It has also impacted players like Kasperi Kapanen and Corey Perry, whose performance has improved with Kane in the lineup.

Kane’s production has slowed during the Final, but his presence still matters, especially with the team facing elimination.

"And now, Kane, in Games 3, 4, and 5, maybe he decided, 'I'm going to be undisciplined, I’m going to take penalties.' Kris Knoblauch is like 'Well, I’m going to put him on the fourth line,'" Biron said.

"If Evander Kane doesn’t play the way you need him to, you're not going anywhere. Yes, McDavid and Draisaitl have to perform—they have to lead and drive the bus—but after that, it’s Kane for me. If Kane is not impacting the game the way he should, the Oilrs won't be able to overcome it."

Evander Kane could help Oilers win Game 6 with two way play

Evander Kane missed the entire 2024-25 regular season due to a sports hernia and a knee injury. On September 20, he had surgery to fix two torn hip adductor muscles, two hernias and two torn lower abdominal muscles. Later, on January 9, he had arthroscopic knee surgery.

This season, Kane has 12 points in 20 playoff games. He has scored six goals and as many assists, with a +4 rating, suggesting he has played strongly on both ends of the ice.

Kane could give the Oilers a needed boost on Tuesday and force Game 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama