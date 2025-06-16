After Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl, NHL insider urges $20,500,000 Oilers' star to step up for Stanley Cup Finals Game 6

Former NHL goalie Martin Biron spoke about Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals series. Edmonton is facing a 3-2 series deficit after losing 5-2 in Game 5 to the Florida Panthers. Another loss will foil their Stanley Cup plans like last season.
On Monday's episode of the First Up podcast, the NHL insider said Kane is the key player for the Oilers after Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
"Other than McDavid, the key to the depth of the Oilers has been Evander Kane," Biron said [6:15]. "I feel like this team was a lot different in the playoffs with Kane compared to the regular season. I didn’t think they had the depth during the regular season, and then all of a sudden, he came back, and it’s like—oh, look, the Oilers have depth."
Biron said Kane, who is signed on a four-year, $20.5 million contract, has brought depth to the team when he returned from injury. It has also impacted players like Kasperi Kapanen and Corey Perry, whose performance has improved with Kane in the lineup.
Kane’s production has slowed during the Final, but his presence still matters, especially with the team facing elimination.
"And now, Kane, in Games 3, 4, and 5, maybe he decided, 'I'm going to be undisciplined, I’m going to take penalties.' Kris Knoblauch is like 'Well, I’m going to put him on the fourth line,'" Biron said.
"If Evander Kane doesn’t play the way you need him to, you're not going anywhere. Yes, McDavid and Draisaitl have to perform—they have to lead and drive the bus—but after that, it’s Kane for me. If Kane is not impacting the game the way he should, the Oilrs won't be able to overcome it."
Evander Kane could help Oilers win Game 6 with two way play
Evander Kane missed the entire 2024-25 regular season due to a sports hernia and a knee injury. On September 20, he had surgery to fix two torn hip adductor muscles, two hernias and two torn lower abdominal muscles. Later, on January 9, he had arthroscopic knee surgery.
This season, Kane has 12 points in 20 playoff games. He has scored six goals and as many assists, with a +4 rating, suggesting he has played strongly on both ends of the ice.
Kane could give the Oilers a needed boost on Tuesday and force Game 7.
