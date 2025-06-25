After Evander Kane's Canucks trade, insider hints at Oilers moving another veteran to free up cap space 

The Edmonton Oilers have been working hard to reshape the roster for 2025-26, starting with the Evander Kane trade. The forward - who missed the entire regular season with an injury - is gone after a rough final series.

That may not be all, though. Edmonton might still have a few moves up its sleeve, according to one hockey insider. Viktor Arvidsson - who makes $4 million - could be next.

Following Kane's arrival with the Vancouver Canucks, TSN insider Pierre LeBrun said:

"It's not just making room for Evan Bouchard raise from his expiring $3.9M cap hit, but Leon Draisaitl is jumping from $8.5M on the cap to $14M," LeBrun said. "So combined, Oilers needed another $10M to $12 million in cap space between those two players alone on next year's cap. Kane trade helps, but Oil will try to move Arvidsson ($4M) as well."

With Evan Bouchard expected to get a substantial pay increase and Leon Draisaitl's cap hit taking a big leap, the Oilers need space badly. There aren't many ways to do it without getting significantly worse, but they're attempting to by trading Kane and potentially Arvidsson.

Evander Kane trade gets shoutout from Canucks GM

The Vancouver Canucks failed to make the playoffs and struggled to retain their head coach. Still, they've been active to try and improve, including sending a fourth-round pick to Edmonton for Evander Kane.

Evander Kane was traded to the Canucks (Credits: IMAGN)

"Evander is a physical power forward who will add some much-needed size and toughness to our group. We like the way he wins puck battles along the boards and handles himself in the dirty areas in front of the net," GM Patrik Allvin said via NHL. "Evander moves well around the ice and has proven to be a productive goal scorer in the National Hockey League. We are excited to bring him back home to Vancouver and our staff looks forward to working with him this coming season."

Kane has one year left on a $5.125 million AAV deal before he hits unrestricted free agency. Kane - the No. 4 pick in the 2009 draft - is a longtime veteran and will bring some stability to Vancouver.

