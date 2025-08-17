After launching foundation honoring late Gaudreau brothers, Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith enjoys beach day with kids

After launching a foundation to honor her late husband, Johnny Gaudreau, and his brother, Matthew, Meredith Gaudreau is focusing on family moments with her children. On Sunday, she posted two Instagram stories showing the kids enjoying their time by the sand.
In one story, two babies rested in carry cots. In another, a group of children sat together on the beach, smiling and waving at the camera. She captioned it:
“Quick beach pit stop for our annual cuzzie pic.”
The outing comes not long after Meredith welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Carter Michael, on April 1, 2025. In her announcement, she said his middle name matched Johnny’s, and that he was born the same size Johnny had been at birth.
"He looks exactly like his daddy too,” Meredith wrote.
Meredith and Johnny already had two children, Johnny Jr. and Noa, when tragedy struck in August 2024. Johnny and his brother Matthew died in a cycling incident in South Jersey, just one day before their sister’s wedding. The news deeply affected their family and the hockey community.
At the memorial service a month later, Meredith shared that she was expecting again, a piece of news that brought a small moment of hope during a difficult time. With Carter now part of their lives, Meredith is focused on raising her three children and carrying forward the love Johnny Gaudreau left behind.
Along with building memories for her children, Meredith has also been working with Matthew’s wife, Madeline, to honor the brothers through the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.
In an interview on August 11 with NHL.com, the two shared how the foundation was created to reflect what Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew valued most.
“John and Matty would always do little clinics together with kids,” Meredith said, remembering their love for giving back.
The foundation will support youth hockey, help families facing tragedies, and raise awareness about drunk driving.
Meredith honors late husband Johnny Gaudreau in Father’s Day letter
Back in June, Meredith Gaudreau wrote a Father’s Day letter in The Players’ Tribune for her late husband, Johnny Gaudreau. She spoke about their children and also mentioned Johnny's brother Matthew.
“John, I loved watching you and Matty take care of the kids together,” she wrote, calling it unfair that both are gone.
Meredith described Johnny as her best friend and life partner, adding:
"Thank you for making us a family.”
Meredith's beach posts showed a simple family tradition continuing despite tragedy.
