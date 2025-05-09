Aiemann Zahabi, Alexa Grasso and other UFC stars react to iconic Capitals-Canadiens brawl from Stanley Cup playoffs - "Love fighting in Canada"

The Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals faced off in the first round of the playoffs. The Caps dispatched them, but not before an epic fight between the two teams. It was a rare playoff brawl that got multiple parties involved.

Several UFC fighters are about to fight in Montreal, the site of the now-infamous brawl, and they reacted to the fight on Friday. Their sport is all about fighting, and they were impressed with the hockey fight.

Aiemann Zahabi said (via Sportsnet):

"Lacrosse is our national sport, they fight. Hockey is our national sport, they fight. How could you not love fighting in Canada? Don't take our kindness for weakness in Canada."

Belal Muhammad said:

"Oh, that ref's right in the middle of it. That ref's trying to be Dana White. They got some good grappling, okay. How come nobody else is jumping in? That's epic. I would go to a hockey game for that."

Alexa Grasso added about the Stanley Cup Playoffs fight:

"They're angry. And now all the team is fighting."

Brad Katona, Jasmine Jasudavicius and Jack Della Maddalena chimed in as well, and all were impressed with how brutal the fighting gets in the NHL, a sport not predicated on combat.

Hurricanes coach credits Capitals after Game 2 win in second round

After the Carolina Hurricanes stole Game 1 in the second round, the Washington Capitals got revenge and evened the series at one game apiece last night with a 3-1 win. One goal was scored on an empty net.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour credited the Caps.

“We weren’t certainly great, that’s for sure,” Brind’Amour said after the game (h/t The Athletic). “And you’ve got to give Washington credit. They played a much better game. … We knew it was going to be hard. We didn’t expect it to be anything but like this.”

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery added:

“We’re much better. We feel so much more comfortable. We’re getting there. It’s coming.”

The series will now shift back to Carolina with the two teams battling for a chance to take on either the Florida Panthers or Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference Finals.

