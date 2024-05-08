"Aiming to kill him, what a dirty player" - NHL fans react to Jacob Trouba's missed hit on Martin Necas

Jacob Trouba's hit on Martin Necas in Game 2 of the NHL playoffs between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday has ignited a storm of fan reactions. With the Rangers leading the series 1-0, tensions were high as the game headed to overtime, with the scores tied at 3-3.

Trouba delivered a bone-crus͏hing͏ hit ͏on Necas as he skated͏ through͏ the sid͏eline with an extended elbow͏,͏ r͏es͏ulting in a tripping penalty for the Ran͏gers defen͏seman. That ga͏ve the Hurric͏ane͏s͏ a crucial power play opportunity,͏ with 12:03 ͏remaining in overtime.

The incident marks Trouba's sixth playoff game with at least two penalties during his tenure with the Rangers, prompting fans to express their frustration. Many reacted on X/ Twitter regarding Trouba's actions, highlighting the importance of composure and playing style. One commented:

"So thankful Necas slipped man Trouba was aiming to kill him man. What a dirty player."

Expand Tweet

Another pointed out that there's no severe action taken on such intended hits:

"It’s actually such a shame they don’t do severe punishments for clear intent. He should have a suspension hearing based off what could have happened here."

Expand Tweet

Some fans are irate over the hit and Jacob Trouba's dirty play:

"That was dirty how he flared that elbow at buddy's melon. Attempted murder. Dirty." one fan said

"Bro tried his hardest to throw a dirty check he's just a little special" another fan chimed in

"That skate was so dangerous." one fan reacted

"Guy is dirty! Cheapshot artist!" another fan commented

Some fans pointed out Trouba's apparent intent to elbow Necas, raising concerns about the potential danger posed by such actions.

"If Trouba catches him with that elbow, it would've been a life changing event for both of them" one fan said

"Holy elbow from hell attempt" another one commented

Like in Game 1 of Round 2, another incident involving Jacob Trouba has drawn attention.

Trouba's hit on Seth Jarvis, moments after the latter rose from being boarded by Kris Kreider, has sparked debate. While the whistle had not blown, concerns arose regarding the hit's legality and potential for being high.

As the game hangs in the balance with OT1 over and the game tied, the repercussions of Trouba's missed hit loom large.

Jacob Trouba's penalty nearly haunts Rangers in OT win over Hurricanes

Alexis Lafrenière opened the scoring for the Rangers at 10:53 with a snap shot. Jake Guentzel swiftly equalized for the Hurricanes at 15:07 with a tip-in shot. Dmitry Orlov gave Carolina the lead late in the first period with a tip-in shot.

In the second period, Lafreniere struck again, at 07:32, with a tip-in shot to level the scores. However, Guentzel's second goal put the Hurricanes ahead at 18:18 with a slap shot. Chris Kreider tied it up for the Rangers on a power play in the third period at 06:07 with a wrist shot.

In the first overtime, Jacob Trouba's penalty handed the Hurricanes a crucial advantage, but the game is tied 3-3, heading into second overtime, where the Rangers found the winner to take a 2-0 series lead.