Akim Aliu belittles P.K. Subban as a 'disgrace' after ex-NHLer hypes up Donald Trump's '51st state' remark

P.K. Subban's former teammate Akim Aliu has labeled him a "disgrace" in a lengthy rant for endorsing U.S. President Donald Trump's "51st state" remark.

Subban expressed his excitement over Trump's call to Team USA ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game against Canada in Boston. Trump released a long statement on social media in which he also made the "51st state" mark on Canada.

P.K. Subban reposted it and wrote:

"The Trizzy Train [train and smoke emojis] could be coming through soon. Stay tuned!"

Akim Aliu responded to Subban's actions with a lengthy post expressing his disapproval. He began by stating his familiarity with the Subban family, citing respect for his brothers and parents as reasons for not speaking out soon.

"I’ve known you since I was ten years old and played with you so I’d say I know you better than most at a deeper level. You were a hell of a player and instead of using your platform you did everything in your power to gain acceptance and popularity, nothing with you has ever been genuine but transactional and usually for publicity reasons."

Aliu criticized Subba for prioritizing acceptance and popularity over genuine advocacy, claiming that the former player was never authentic and only thought about getting his name in the media. He pointed out that Subban's talent as a player has failed to use his platform for meaningful change.

"I would of thought the “love” you have always claimed for your country, a country you represented at the highest levels would shine through to push back on rhetoric of annexation and humiliation of the very land you are born and raised in, but even that doesn’t get you to do the right morally."

He further noted that Subban's actions have contributed to a negative perception of him among his peers, especially after being a Canadian himself. Aliu concluded by slamming Subban for his actions, labeling him as a "disgrace" and that "history will judge" him accordingly.

Aliu played with P.K. Subban when he was younger

Akim Aliu, the Nigerian-born Ukrainian-Canadian, played with P.K. Subban when they were young. Aliu had a relatively shorter career than Subban in terms of their NHL careers.

He was drafted 56th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft and played only seven games in the league for the Calgary Flames. In contrast, Subban enjoyed a long 13-year career, playing for the likes of the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils.

He played 834 career games.

