Alberta Premier Danielle Smith claims she's working on Stanley Cup bet with Florida Gov. DeSantis

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is looking to create a bet with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the Stanley Cup Final. In the Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers are set to take on the Florida Panthers.

Florida is slightly favored to win the series, on Sportsbooks, but Smith has confidence in Edmonton.

Smith is currently 2-0 in series bets as she previously won against the Premier of British Columbia, when the Oilers played Vancouver, and the Governor of Texas, when the Oilers played Dallas.

Now, heading into the Stanley Cup Final, Smith says she's working on a bet to propose to DeSantis.

“I haven’t figured out what my bet’s going to be with Governor DeSantis yet, but we’re working on one,” Smith said (via GlobalNews).

Trending

Currently, DeSantis has yet to comment on it and whether he has any interest in making a bet with her.

Evander Kane meets Smith before Stanley Cup Finals

With Danielle Smith having vocally supported the Edmonton Oilers through the wagers, forward Evander Kane went out and met up with her.

"It was pleasure to meet and speak with Premier Danielle Smith," Kane wrote in his Instagram post.

During the time off between Edmonton's series win and the start of the Finals, Kane met with the Premier to thank her for her support throughout the Stanley Cup Finals.

Heading into the Finals, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says the players want to win for each other and for Canada.

“I think with our team, it’s all about accomplishing something for the guys in the room,” Knoblauch said, via NHL.com. “I know they are tightly knit, and they’ve been through a lot of ups and downs, especially our veterans, Connor (McDavid), Leon (Draisaitl), Ryan (Nugent-Hopkins), Darnell (Nurse). They’ve been through this for quite a long time, and they want to win for each other.”

“I think that’s the biggest thing, and the other part of it is they want to win for the city. You saw the support after Game 6 (a 2-1 win against the Stars in the Western Conference Final on Sunday), after Dallas, and that’s exciting. They want to continue that because they felt that support and they want to return that favor. And for the rest of Canada? They can jump on board, too. All the support we can get I think is great.”

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals is set to begin on Saturday, June 10 in Florida.