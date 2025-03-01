Alex DeBrincat knows the Stadium Series game at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, is important for both teams. The Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets have 66 points in 59 games and are tied 1-1. They are fighting for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and the game’s result could affect their playoff chances. After this matchup, both teams will have 22 games left to clinch a playoff spot.

This is the first outdoor game where both teams are tied after the season’s midpoint. DeBrincat understands this makes the game more special. He also thinks Detroit has improved and that both teams will compete hard, knowing how much is at stake:

"It's nice we've turned it around, and it makes this game that much more fun," DeBrincat said (via NHL.com).

Red Wings goalie Cam Talbot knows the importance of this game as well. Detroit barely missed the playoffs last season and the team wants to avoid another disappointment. Talbot believes this game will push players to compete harder:

"It adds the realization that this game means a lot more than just a spectacle," Talbot said. "I think it'll bring out the best in everybody, the competitors. Tomorrow is not just another game. When the puck drops it means two points and it could mean the difference between making the playoffs and not making the playoffs. That should bring out the competitor in everyone."

Detroit has been strong since Christmas, ranking second in points percentage under new coach Todd McLellan. Columbus has also played well, ranking fifth in that span.

Alex DeBrincat’s competitive spirit received praise from Red Wings coach Todd McLellan

Detroit Red Wings coach Todd McLellan praised Alex DeBrincat for his effort and toughness. Despite being 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, DeBrincat battles hard and plays in difficult areas. He recently scored his 27th goal, matching last season’s total.

McLellan criticized some players after a 5-2 loss to Columbus but highlighted DeBrincat’s competitive spirit. He works hard for pucks and creates scoring chances every game.

McLellan said DeBrincat’s mindset is crucial for the team:

“If you could take him and rub him against a few of our other guys, we’d have a real good chance,” McLellan said (via detroithockeynow on Thrsday). “You guys watch how competitive he is on every puck in every situation.”

Alex DeBrincat has scored 57 points this season, tied for 42nd in the league.

