Alex Ovechkin banned from exclusive Russian interviews amid NHL’s upcoming film project: Reports

Alex Ovechkin will not give exclusive interviews to Russian media this summer. In their Monday column, Match TV reported that the NHL made this decision. A source to the media outlet said that the reason behind the ban is related to the league working on a film about Ovechkin.

“Alexander Ovechkin will not be able to give exclusive interviews to Russian media this summer. This (ban) is due to the NHL’s decision — the league is making a big film about him, ” Matchtv.ru wrote in their column (as translated by google.)

But, the sponsors (with current contracts) and press conferences are allowed for now.

Earlier this year, Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal on April 6, passing Wayne Gretzky for the all-time record. He scored during a power play against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. This is special for the NHL, as much as for Ovechkin. The film would likely keep Ovechkin's achievement in focus.

“It's great, great for the game. It's great for D.C. It's great for Washington," Ovechkin said about his achievement, via NHL.com.

In the 2024–25 season, his 20th, Ovechkin scored 44 goals and 29 assists. He tied for third in goals across the NHL. In the playoffs, he scored five goals and one assist in 10 games.

Ovechkin returned from a vacation in Turkey earlier this week. He is currently in Russia and will join other NHL players in the “Match of the Year” game. This friendly game features NHL and KHL players.

Alex Ovechkin's comment about the 2025-26 NHL season

After the end of a special season for Alex Ovechkin, he will be returning for his 21st season with the Washington Capitals. He is in the final year of his 5 year, $47,500,000 contract.

Speaking to the media in the third week of May, Ovechkin said he has not decided if this will be his last NHL season.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t thought about it yet, but we’ll see what’s going to happen,” Ovechkin said, talking about the end of his NHL career. “Obviously, I’m going to try to do my best to be able to do well next year, and we’ll see.”

Last season, Ovechkin helped the Capitals finish first in the Eastern Conference with 111 points. They won a playoff series before losing to Carolina in the second round.

Ovechkin will turn 40 in September, but his goal scoring and shot are still fresher than a forward in his 20s.

