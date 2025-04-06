Alex Ovechkin drops special message for Islanders' goalie Ilya Sorokin after breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's 894-goal record on Sunday. He scored his 895th goal in the Capitals' game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, Elmont. In the second period, Ovechkin scored on a power play with a shot past goalie Ilya Sorokin.
Following the goal, Ovechkin slid on his belly on the ice to celebrate it.
During the break following the goal, Ovechkin spoke to the crowd at center ice. He smiled and thanked Sorokin in a friendly way.
"Ilya Sorokin, thank you for letting me score 895. I love you brother," Ovechkin said on the mic as the crowd laughed and cheered at the message.
Ovechkin and Sorokin are from Russia, and they know each other well, making the moment more special.
Wayne Gretzky also attended the game. He praised Ovechkin for breaking his record.
"Two years ago when people said to me, 'Do you think Alex is going to break the record?' I said, 'It's not a matter of it, it's a matter of when,'" Gretzky said, via NHL.com. "And when he does, I'm going to be there. And so, I'm here."
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, who was also present in the arena, praised Alex Ovechkin while showing respect to Gretzky.
"Wayne, you'll always be the 'Great One' and you had a record that nobody ever thought would be broken," Bettman said. "But Alex, you did it. You've been amazing."
The night ended with a short ceremony to honor Ovechkin in the presence of his family.
Washington Capitals owner recalled the time when they drafted Alex Ovechkin
Apart from Wayne Gretzky and Gary Bettman, Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis was also present for Alex Ovechkin's historic night. He also shared his thoughts after Ovechkin broke the NHL goal record.
"I remember when the Capitals general manager George McPhee dropped Alex off at my home in McLean, Virginia the first weekend when we drafted him in 2004. He didn’t speak much English," Leonsis said, via NHL.com.
Leonsis said that they planned to win a Stanley Cup, and that plan worked out in 2018.
"We were in the pool in my backyard and I told him, “We’re in this together and we’re going to win the Stanley Cup, and you can be one of the greatest players ever. My goal is to treat you like you’re a part of the family and this is going to be a great experience for the two of us.”
Leonsis said Ovechkin is a great teammate, father and person.
