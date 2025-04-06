Alex Ovechkin drops special message for Islanders' goalie Ilya Sorokin after breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's 894-goal record on Sunday. He scored his 895th goal in the Capitals' game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, Elmont. In the second period, Ovechkin scored on a power play with a shot past goalie Ilya Sorokin.

Ad

Following the goal, Ovechkin slid on his belly on the ice to celebrate it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During the break following the goal, Ovechkin spoke to the crowd at center ice. He smiled and thanked Sorokin in a friendly way.

"Ilya Sorokin, thank you for letting me score 895. I love you brother," Ovechkin said on the mic as the crowd laughed and cheered at the message.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ovechkin and Sorokin are from Russia, and they know each other well, making the moment more special.

Wayne Gretzky also attended the game. He praised Ovechkin for breaking his record.

"Two years ago when people said to me, 'Do you think Alex is going to break the record?' I said, 'It's not a matter of it, it's a matter of when,'" Gretzky said, via NHL.com. "And when he does, I'm going to be there. And so, I'm here."

Ad

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, who was also present in the arena, praised Alex Ovechkin while showing respect to Gretzky.

"Wayne, you'll always be the 'Great One' and you had a record that nobody ever thought would be broken," Bettman said. "But Alex, you did it. You've been amazing."

The night ended with a short ceremony to honor Ovechkin in the presence of his family.

Ad

Washington Capitals owner recalled the time when they drafted Alex Ovechkin

Apart from Wayne Gretzky and Gary Bettman, Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis was also present for Alex Ovechkin's historic night. He also shared his thoughts after Ovechkin broke the NHL goal record.

"I remember when the Capitals general manager George McPhee dropped Alex off at my home in McLean, Virginia the first weekend when we drafted him in 2004. He didn’t speak much English," Leonsis said, via NHL.com.

Ad

Leonsis said that they planned to win a Stanley Cup, and that plan worked out in 2018.

"We were in the pool in my backyard and I told him, “We’re in this together and we’re going to win the Stanley Cup, and you can be one of the greatest players ever. My goal is to treat you like you’re a part of the family and this is going to be a great experience for the two of us.”

Leonsis said Ovechkin is a great teammate, father and person.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama