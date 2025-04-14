Alex Ovechkin gets 100% honest about his future with Washington Capitals amidst retirement speculations

Washington Capitals captain and future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin has cemented his status as the greatest goal scorer in NHL history after surpassing Wayne Gretzky's record (894 goals) against the New York Islanders on Sunday (Apr. 6).

While appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Ovechkin was asked how much longer he plans on playing. At age 39, he certainly can't keep going forever. The "Great 8" responded that while he has one more year on his contract, he does love the game and being around his teammates.

"Well, I have one more year, and we'll see what's gonna happen," Ovechkin said. "I'll be honest with you: I love the team, I love being around the boys, and as long as I can, I will try to stick around. and with my great body, how you sit in NHL? So we'll see," he added.

"Of course, you have to adjust a little bit. But, like, as soon as the season over, like, you know how many times you have to prepare your body to prepare your mind for next year? So, I mean, like, when you're young, like it's one thing, but when you get older, it's a different thing. But overall, sometimes you have to start training a little bit earlier, sometimes you have to later, because it's, it depends on when you season is overs."

Ovechkin has one last year on his current contract, which has a $9.5 million cap hit. After barely qualifying for the postseason in 2023-24, the Capitals have put together an incredible 2024-25 regular season and are the best team in the Eastern Conference.

Alex Ovechkin is the greatest goal scorer in NHL history

Alex Ovechkin officially surpassed the 894 career NHL goals mark set by Wayne Gretzky, who retired from the league in 1999.

Ovechkin ripped a shot past goaltender Ilya Sorokin for the historic tally last Sunday at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. A special ceremony was held for the "Great 8", which included remarks from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Gretzky himself.

"I can tell you first-hand, I know how hard it is to get to 894; 895 is pretty special," Gretzky told Ovechkin. "My congratulations to not only Alex, his mom and dad, his family, his wife and kids.

The Washington Capitals have two games remaining in their regular season schedule before they begin their quest for their first Stanley Cup since 2018.

About the author Mike Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Detroit Sports Nation, Hockey Feed, Clutch Points and Bally Sports Detroit. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University.



Michael grew up playing ice hockey and now plays casually, and he supports his childhood team, the Detroit Red Wings. His favorite sporting moment was the Red Wings giving an injured Vladimir Konstantinov the Stanley Cup in his wheelchair following the 1998 win, on his birthday of June 16.



Michael has conducted exclusive interviews with former Detroit Red Wings trainer John Wharton, as well as four-time Stanley Cup champion Kirk Maltby.



In his spare time, Michael enjoys concerts, sporting events, visiting the gym, and playing with his 8-year-old labradoodle Gordie. Know More

