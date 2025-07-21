Alex Ovechkin hints at embracing Wayne Gretzky approach if his NHL goal record is ever broken

Alex Ovechkin said he would congratulate any player who breaks his NHL goal record. He wants to follow Wayne Gretzky’s example, as Gretzky congratulated Ovechkin when he broke the previous record of 894 goals. Ovechkin said many good players could break his record, and that if someone does, he will show the same respect.

Ad

"God willing, someone will break my record," Ovechkin said to the reporters via rsport.ria.ru. "I won't name names, there are a lot of talented and great players. If that happens, then of course I will congratulate that player, just like Gretzky congratulated me,"

Alex Ovechkin now holds the NHL record with 897 goals. He passed Gretzky during the 2024–25 season, scoring his 895th goal on April 6 against the New York Islanders. He scored on a power play with help from Tom Wilson and Dylan Strome. Now, he is inching closer to becoming the first player to reach 900 goals.

Ad

Trending

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Wayne Gretzky were present in the arena when Ovi became the League's leading goal scorer.

"They say records are made to be broken," Gretzky said, via AP News. "but I’m not sure who’s going to get more goals than that,"

Ovechkin thanked everyone, saying he was proud of the record.

“We did it, boys. We did it,” Ovechkin said. "...To my mom, my family, my beautiful wife, my father-in-law, my beautiful kids, thank you. I love you so much, and without you, without your support I would never stand here.”

Ad

Now, Alex Ovechkin looks forward to more goals. He may try to reach 900 soon. But he is also thinking about the future. He said if someone breaks his record, he will be happy for them. Just like Gretzky was happy for him.

Alex Ovechkin's camp is 'not in negotiations yet'

Alex Ovechkin is in the last of his 5-year, $47,500,000 contract with the Washington Capitals. Ovechkin has stated he wants to wait before making any decision.

Ad

"We are not in negotiations yet," Ovechkin said on extension with Caps. (Original Russian quote translated by Google) "Would you like to stay at the club?" 'A year will pass, and we will think about it.'"

Alex Ovechkin scored 44 goals and had 29 assists last season. He turns 40 in September and will reach 1,500 NHL games next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama