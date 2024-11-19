Alex Ovechkin injury update: Capitals HC gives a brief on forward's status after knee-on-knee collision

In the game between Washington Capitals and Utah Hockey Club on Monday night, Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin was forced to leave after a concerning knee-on-knee collision with Utah forward Jack McBain.

The incident occurred in the third period as McBain carried the puck through the Capitals' zone. Ovechkin moved in to make a defensive play, but their knees collided, sending Ovechkin crashing to the ice.

The Capitals captain was slow to get up and immediately headed to the bench, raising concerns about the severity of the injury.

Capitals HC Spencer Carbery gave an Alex Ovechkin injury update in his post game interview, and said:

“He’s being evaluated as we speak and we’ll know more tomorrow.”

Before his exit, Alex Ovechkin had scored two goals, moving him closer to Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record of 894 goals. He trails the Great One by just 27 tallies.

Despite losing their star player, the Capitals went on to beat Utah 6-2. Brandon Duhanime, Dylan Strome, Nic Dowd and Aliaksei Protas also scored for the Capitals, while Nick Bjugstad and Jakc McBain did so for Utah.

"You hate to see it": Capitals teammate Nic Dowd on weighs in on Alex Ovechkin's Injury

After the game, veteran forward Nic Dowd expressed his disappointment over the injury to team captain Alex Ovechkin.

“Yeah that sucks. I mean hate to see it, he’s been absolutely on fire and he’s huge for our team. He’s our captain, you gotta score goals to win games. He’s been playing incredible hockey. You hate to see it.” Dowd said.

Head coach Spencer Carbery echoed Dowd's sentiments, praising Ovechkin's exceptional performance this season. Carbery said,

"He's been phenomenal this year leading the charge in our team, not only from a leadership standpoint and in the locker room, but on the ice as well. In times where you need these types of games, you need guys to step up and score or make a big play and he's continued to do that off to a phenomenal start this year."

The team's next test will come against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, where they'll look to extend their winning streak to four.

