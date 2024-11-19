Alex Ovechkin injury update: Capitals star chasing Wayne Gretzky goal record receives major setback

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin’s historic pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goal-scoring record has hit a significant roadblock. The 39-year-old winger sustained a lower-leg injury during last night’s game in Utah, where the Capitals secured a victory fueled by two Ovechkin goals.

The Capitals have announced that Ovechkin is listed as week-to-week and will undergo further evaluation with team physicians in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Ovechkin picked up the injury in the third period of their 6-2 win over Utah. The 39-year-old Russian was skating when he collided with Jack McBain in what is being deemed as an apparent knee-on-knee collision. Ovechkin went down the tunnel and retired to the dressing room after being unable to continue.

As of November 19, 2024, Ovechkin has tallied 868 career goals, leaving him just 27 shy of surpassing Gretzky’s legendary mark of 894. The Capitals star is leading the league with 15 goals.

The silver lining perhaps it is unlikely to be a knee issue, which some expected based on the nature of the injury. NHL fans will be hoping for positive news in the days to come after Wednesday’s evaluation.

