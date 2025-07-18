  • home icon
  Alex Ovechkin makes his feelings known about being compared to NBA legend Michael Jordan

Alex Ovechkin makes his feelings known about being compared to NBA legend Michael Jordan

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 18, 2025 15:26 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn
Alex Ovechkin says he shouldn’t be compared to Michael Jordan (image credit: IMAGN)

Alex Ovechkin has been called a champion by Wayne Gretzky as he broke his 894 goal record. However, the list of his admirers has grown since then. It now includes icons like Michael Jordan and multiple Olympic gold medal winner Michael Phelps.

Jordan’s name stands out because he is Ovechkin's favorite. He admires the NBA legend so much that he doesn’t believe he should be compared to him. Jordan won six NBA titles, five MVP awards and two Olympic gold medals. He retired at the age of 39.

In April, when Ovechkin broke Gretzky’s record, Jordan sent him a video message.

"Hi, Alex, congratulations. Quite a record to break," Jordan said.
Ovechkin appreciated the message and has always admired Jordan.

On Monday, the Washington Capitals star was asked by Match TV if he feels as popular as Jordan in Washington, D.C. or Moscow. Ovechkin said there’s no comparison and brought up his mother, Tatyana Ovechkina, a two-time Olympic basketball champion.

“Jordan is the greatest, the same as my mother in basketball,” Ovechkin said.

He was also asked whether he sees himself getting close to Jordan’s level.

“No,” Ovechkin said. “Why elevate yourself? You have to stay grounded.”

Ovechkin had another strong season in 2024-25, scoring 44 goals and finishing with 73 points. Even in his 20th NHL season, he was tied for third in goals in the league. In the playoffs, he scored five goals and added one assist in 10 games.

Alex Ovechkin wins ESPY, shares message for Wayne Gretzky

Alex Ovechkin won the ESPY on Wednesday for Best Record-Breaking Performance. Since he was back home in Russia, he shared a video message explaining the reason for his absence. Later in the video, Ovechkin thanked Wayne Gretzky and his family, his fans and Capitals teammates.

Ovechkin broke Gretzky’s record of 894 goals by scoring his 895th on April 6 against the Islanders. Gretzky was in the arena when he tied the record and broke it.

“Thank you to Wayne Gretzky and his family for always being there for me," Ovechkin said.

Ovechkin also thanked his wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, and his sons, Sergei and Ilya.

