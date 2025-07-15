Alex Ovechkin makes his feelings known about longtime teammate Nicklas Backstrom

In April, Alex Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record. Nicklas Backstrom was there to support him, just like always. Ovechkin and Backstrom played 17 seasons together for the Washington Capitals. Now, their careers are heading in different directions.

After the "Match of the Year" charity event in Moscow, Russia, Ovechkin told Match TV:

"We grew up together as hockey players, as people. One of my best partners, of course."

Backstrom’s contract with the Capitals ended on July 1. He is expected to return to Sweden and may join Brynas IF. Meanwhile, Ovechkin had another strong season in 2024-25, scoring 44 goals and 73 points. He was tied for third in league goals.

In the playoffs, he added five goals and one assist in 10 games. His average ice time was around 17 minutes. Despite lower playoff numbers, he remained an important part of the team.

Backstrom, who assisted on 279 of Ovechkin’s goals, more than any other teammate, dealt with a hip injury and played only eight games in 2023-24. He recorded one assist and had a -3 rating. Even though he didn’t play much, he stayed involved.

Backstrom joined Ovechkin during rehab skates and helped him return from a leg injury. He also traveled to Long Island and was in the arena when Ovechkin broke the goals record.

“Very special, emotional, but I didn’t get emotional until I saw Ovi’s wife, actually,” Backstrom said in April, via NHL.com.

Ovechkin also shared his feelings at the time.

“As soon as I saw 'Nicky,' I just wanted to cry.” he said. “Without you, I would never reach that milestone.”

Alex Ovechkin responds to possibility of Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin joining the Capitals

On Monday, Alex Ovechkin gave a clear response when asked about Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin possibly joining the Capitals. The question came after his NHL vs KHL scrimmage in Russia.

Trade rumors have linked the Penguins' stars to different teams, including Washington. The Capitals are looking to improve after losing in the second round of the playoffs.

“If this happens, it would be wonderful,” Ovechkin said, as shared by RMNB. “If not, we will fight on our own.”

Malkin has one year left on his contract and had 50 points last season. Crosby scored 91 points and is signed to a two-year extension.

