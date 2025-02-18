Alex Ovechkin makes honest admission about 1500-game milestone; while chasing Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record

Washington Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin opened up about his chances of reaching the 1,500-game plateau, stating that he’s not sure he’ll get there. In a Russian-language interview for Moscow’s Match TV, published on Monday, Ovechkin stated:

“You saw, I had an injury. Therefore, I do not know if I will be able to reach this goal. You can never know!” (Translated using Google Translate)

The comments underscore how Ovechkin feels that injuries have caught up to him. The 39-year-old former first-overall pick has played in 1,465 games. He needs 35 games to reach the milestone. But with 27 games to go for the Capitals this regular season, the milestone will have to wait until next season.

Thus far, there’s every indication that Ovechkin will play next season. He’s under contract for one more year at a cap hit of $9.5 million. He’ll be a free agent in the summer of 2026. From there, it remains unclear if Ovechkin will return to the NHL or if he will hang up his skates.

That decision will have a huge impact as Ovechkin continues to chase Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring mark. Ovechkin is 15 goals behind the Great One. While the mark is certainly within reach, it may be another one that will wait until next season.

Former NHL blueliner helping Alex Ovechkin stay fit during 4 Nations Face-Off break

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.- Source: Imagn

Former New York Islanders blue liner Darius Kaspiritis has been working out with Alex Ovechkin during the 4 Nations Face-Off break, helping the Capitals captain stay limber.

Speaking about the developmet, Ovechkin said on his Telegram channel:

"During this break, I will be training with my good friend and (former) NHL star, Darius Kasparaitis. We have already started training together. Thanks to Kasper for his help!”

Ovechkin also shared a picture of the two working out together.

Source: Telegram/@ovigr8official)

The duo has been working out in Miami, while the 4 Nations Face-Off unfolds. Ovechkin did not participate in the tournament as Team Russia is not a part of the event.

The Capitals will be back on the ice on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena. Ovechkin will hope to be at full strength as the Caps resume their season. The club will be looking to lock up a playoff spot and get ready for a lengthy playoff run this spring.

