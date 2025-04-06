Alex Ovechkin makes his thoughts extremely clear after passing Wayne Gretzky as NHL's all-time goal leader

Alex Ovechkin put himself atop the NHL record books on Sunday afternoon.
"The Great 8" had all the pressure in the world to score against the New York Islanders with family, friends, Wayne Gretzky and other legends of the game at UBS Arena to see it happen. And, of course, as he always has, Ovechkin came through.
Ovi took a Tom Wilson pass on a power play during the second period and cocked back a wrister that he fired past Ilya Sorokin for goal number 895. The celebration was spectacular, with everyone involved joining him in the aftermath of the amazing moment.
Spittin' Chiclets shared on X (formerly Twitter) what Ovechkin had to say during the on-ice celebration recognizing his incredible achievement.
"What a day, huh? Like I always say all the time, it's a team sport, and without my boys, the whole organization, the fans, the trainers, coaches, I would never stand there, and obviously, I would never pass The Great One. So, fellows, thank you very much. I love you so much, and I know Nicklas Backstrom here, T. J. Oshie, Fellas, I love you. We did it, boys. We did it. Thank you, Ilya Sorokin, to let me score 895. I love you, brother," Ovechkin said.
"The last thing, all of you fans for a whole world, Russian, we did it, boys. We did it. It's a history. The most important thing to my mom, my family, my beautiful wife, my father-in-law, my beautiful kids. Thank you. I love you so much. And without you, without your support, I would never stand here. So love you guys."
Several of Ovechkin's former teammates, Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie, were in attendance to celebrate with him and his family.
What a season it's been for Alex Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin has been phenomenal this season.
He has racked up 69 points (42 goals, 27 assists) in 61 games, turning back the clock amidst his pursuit of greatness. He's been on an absolute heater of late, scoring six goals in his last five games, clearly eager to secure the record.
Fans can only imagine how much sooner Ovi might have reached 895 goals had he not been sidelined for 16 games early in the season due to a fractured fibula. The major injury hasn't appeared to slow him down in the slightest.
Ovechkin and the Capitals will next be in action on Thursday night when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in what could be a heated affair. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena.
