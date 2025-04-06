  • home icon
  Alex Ovechkin makes his thoughts extremely clear after passing Wayne Gretzky as NHL's all-time goal leader

By Jackson Weber
Modified Apr 06, 2025 19:22 GMT
NHL: Washington Capitals at New York Islanders - Source: Imagn
NHL: Alex Ovechkin speaks after record-breaking goal - Source: Imagn

Alex Ovechkin put himself atop the NHL record books on Sunday afternoon.

"The Great 8" had all the pressure in the world to score against the New York Islanders with family, friends, Wayne Gretzky and other legends of the game at UBS Arena to see it happen. And, of course, as he always has, Ovechkin came through.

Ovi took a Tom Wilson pass on a power play during the second period and cocked back a wrister that he fired past Ilya Sorokin for goal number 895. The celebration was spectacular, with everyone involved joining him in the aftermath of the amazing moment.

Spittin' Chiclets shared on X (formerly Twitter) what Ovechkin had to say during the on-ice celebration recognizing his incredible achievement.

"What a day, huh? Like I always say all the time, it's a team sport, and without my boys, the whole organization, the fans, the trainers, coaches, I would never stand there, and obviously, I would never pass The Great One. So, fellows, thank you very much. I love you so much, and I know Nicklas Backstrom here, T. J. Oshie, Fellas, I love you. We did it, boys. We did it. Thank you, Ilya Sorokin, to let me score 895. I love you, brother," Ovechkin said.
"The last thing, all of you fans for a whole world, Russian, we did it, boys. We did it. It's a history. The most important thing to my mom, my family, my beautiful wife, my father-in-law, my beautiful kids. Thank you. I love you so much. And without you, without your support, I would never stand here. So love you guys."
Several of Ovechkin's former teammates, Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie, were in attendance to celebrate with him and his family.

What a season it's been for Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin has been phenomenal this season.

He has racked up 69 points (42 goals, 27 assists) in 61 games, turning back the clock amidst his pursuit of greatness. He's been on an absolute heater of late, scoring six goals in his last five games, clearly eager to secure the record.

Fans can only imagine how much sooner Ovi might have reached 895 goals had he not been sidelined for 16 games early in the season due to a fractured fibula. The major injury hasn't appeared to slow him down in the slightest.

Ovechkin and the Capitals will next be in action on Thursday night when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in what could be a heated affair. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena.

Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.

Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.

When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition.

Edited by Ribin Peter
