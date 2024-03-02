Alex Ovechkin overtakes Wayne Gretzky for most goals in a month

In a historic feat, legendary Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin etched his name into the annals of hockey history once again by surpassing Wayne Gretzky's record for the most goals scored in a particular month.

NHL PR confirmed that Ovechkin's 839th career goal, netted during the second period of the clash against the Philadelphia Flyers, marked his 145th career goal scored in the month of March.

Remarkably, Gretzky, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, scored 144 times in 260 March games, while Alex Ovechkin achieved the milestone in 245 games.

Expand Tweet

The achievement underscores Ovechkin's unparalleled scoring prowess and his enduring impact on the game. With 14 more games left in March, the "Great 8" has the opportunity to further extend his record, solidifying his status as one of the most prolific goal-scorers in NHL history.

Expand Tweet

Alex Ovechkin can break more of Wayne Gretzky's records, such as all-time goals record

While Alex Ovechkin still trails Gretzky's all-time goals tally, his remarkable journey has seen him shatter several of Gretzky's records in recent years. On Feb. 10, Ovechkin surpassed Gretzky for the most empty-net goals, notching his 57th ENG against the Boston Bruins.

Additionally, during the 2022-23 season, Ovechkin claimed the record for the most 40-goal seasons, further cementing his legacy as a goal-scoring machine.

Moreover, Ovechkin's dominance extends beyond individual accolades, as he has also eclipsed Gretzky's records for the most road goals and most multi-goal road games during the 2021-22 season, showcasing his ability to excel in various arenas and against formidable opponents.

Ovechkin is now just 55 goals away from becoming the guaranteed most prolific scorer in the history of the NHL. With the advancements in goaltending over the past 30 years, and the enlargement of padding across the board in net, many NHL fans are in awe that Alex Ovechkin is anywhere close to accomplishing such a feat in this day and age.

As Alex Ovechkin continues to rewrite the record books, his impact on the sport transcends statistics, inspiring future generations of hockey players and captivating fans around the world with his unparalleled skill and passion for the game. With each goal, Ovechkin cements his place among the pantheon of hockey legends, leaving an indelible mark on the sport for years to come.