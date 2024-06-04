Alex Ovechkin points out the rules he wants the NHL to do away with

The Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin has been in the news for his comments regarding certain rules he wants the NHL to do away with.

The winger has been rather vocal on the rules that have adversely affected his side in the NHL campaign. The Capitals had the most goals disallowed this season due to video reviews and the coach's challenges. Ovechkin wants the NHL to get rid of the same rules at the earliest, per his interview with "It's Hockey, Brother!".

"Sometimes it helps, sometimes it doesn't," Ovechkin said.

Discussing the scenario with goalie interference and other situations that don't have consistency across all games, Ovechkin said:

"You make a challenge and realize there is goalie interference and there shouldn't be a goal, but it turns out that counts....So you sit there and think, 'Why do you need it at all?'"

Given the untimely exit for the Capitals this season against the New York Rangers, captain Ovechkin has to wait to be the greatest goal scorer in NHL history. He is 42 goals behind the NHL legend Wayne Gretzky.

How could Alex Ovechkin improve the Washington Capitals next season?

Heading into the 20th NHL season, Alex Ovechkin is edging toward the latter stages of his career. He will be a points contributor and a mentor for key young players within the roster.

Two players have emerged as promising candidates for the Washington Capitals with 10+ years of their careers left: Dylan Strome and Connon McMichael.

Strome was vital in getting the Washington Capitals to the knockout stage. He scored 27 goals and provided 40 assists in the regular season. He has one goal and one assist in the knockout stages.

McMichael has been the silver lining for the Capitals this season with his 34 points, his career best.

Ovechkin can guide them in the right direction for the coming years.