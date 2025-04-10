Alex Ovechkin pokes fun at ex-Capitals goalie over unwanted record

Alex Ovechkin surpassed the NHL's all-time goal-scoring record on Sunday. He has scored on a ton of goalies over the years, though some were surprisingly able to keep him out of the net.
Budweiser sent out "zero" beers to those goalies in honor of them allowing zero of the 895 goals to be scored. In the wake of that, Ovechkin poked fun at his former teammate who did not get a free beer.
Ovechkin replied to the post:
"Sorry you didn't get it Ilya!!!"
Ilya Samsonov gave up some goals to Ovechkin in his career, but he played with him, too. Right now, he plays for the Vegas Golden Knights, but he also played with the Toronto Maple Leafs after leaving Ovechkin's team.
The Washington Capitals star was, however, held out of the net by Mike Condon, Rob Zepp, Kevin Lankinen, Anthony Stolarz, Devon Levi, Manny Legace, Braden Holtby, Akira Schmid, Joel Blomqvist, and a few others.
Alex Ovechkin's former teammate didn't want to allow the record
Ilya Samsonov had been perfect in all outings against Alex Ovechkin until Nov. 17, when Ovechkin finally cracked the wall his former teammate presented with two goals.
A few months ago, Samsonov acknowledged his part in the historic chase to top Wayne Gretzky but said he was hopeful that he wouldn't yield the historic goal that broke the record.
He said, via Russian Machine Never Breaks:
“The hat trick, yes, I did [allow part of it]. One is empty, one is a ricochet off the skate. So I also made history, helped a little bit. Someone said, like Petya Kochetkov, that the main thing is not to miss the record-breaking one. Otherwise, I’ll spend my whole life watching on all channels.”
Ovechkin beat fellow Russian Ilya Sorokin for the record-setting goal. It was the first goal the New York Islanders goalie had conceded to the forward, and it was the only one the Capitals scored in what amounted to a 4-1 loss. It came during the second period and briefly shaved the deficit to one, but the Islanders added on and took the victory.
