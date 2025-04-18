Alex Ovechkin receives a Rolex from long-time rival Sidney Crosby and fellow Russian Evgeni Malkin 

Alex Ovechkin received a special gift after scoring his 895th NHL goal. His long-time rival, Sidney Crosby, and fellow Russian Evgeni Malkin gave him a Rolex watch on Thursday. The three players stood in the hallway as Ovechkin asked to click a picture of them with the watch.

Ovechkin scored the historic goal during a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders on April 6. He celebrated it by sliding on the ice, as the arena erupted in cheers.

Ovechkin and Malkin used to be good friends. They roomed together during the 2006 Winter Olympics. They also spent time together off the ice. But their friendship changed over time. In 2008, Ovechkin nearly hit Malkin into the boards during a game.

Prior to that, in 2007, reports came out about a nightclub incident in Moscow. Ovechkin was accused of swinging at Malkin’s agent, Gennady Ushakov. Ovechkin later denied that it happened. But in a 2008 interview with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Malkin said he did and he called it a “bad situation.”

Neither player has said much more about it. But it was clear their friendship had turned distant.

Crosby and Ovechkin have also had a heated rivalry for years. They faced each other many times in important games, like in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Their teams fought for championships, and they often played physical, intense hockey. Crosby once even said that he didn’t like Ovechkin’s style.

“Like it or lump it, that’s what he does. Some people like it. Some people don’t. Personally, I don’t like it,” Crosby said in 2009 via nytimes.com.

Ovechkin also mocked Crosby during games. But over time, their relationship improved.

Alex Ovechkin faced Sidney Crosby and Co. to wrap up regular season

The Pittsburgh Penguins won 5-2 against the Washington Capitals in their last game of the regular season. Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan talked about Crosby and Ovechkin playing against each other.

"[Crosby and Ovechkin] are two of the greatest players of all-time," Sullivan said. "How fortunate are we that we get to see it up close and have for how many years now? The fact that they play in the same division is incredible because that rivalry between Washington and Pittsburgh, and between Ovi and Sid, has been so much fun just to witness up close."

Both star players scored a goal in the game. Ovechkin took his goal tally to 44 for the season while Crosby reached 91 points, the third year in a row he reached the 90-point milestone.

