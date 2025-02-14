Alex Ovechkin reunites with $15,500,000 ex-Capitals teammate in Miami amid 4 Nations Face-Off break

Alex Ovechkin is enjoying his time off. While four nations battle in Montreal and Boston for a week, NHL players from other countries like Russia have two weeks to rest and recover.

Ad

Ovechkin hinted earlier in the week that he'd be linking up with a former Washington Capitals teammate to train over the break. We now know that it's fellow Russian, now Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, Dmitry Orlov.

Orlov is a pending unrestricted free agent in the final season of a two-year, $15,500,000 contract he signed with the Hurricanes during free agency of 2023.

On Thursday, Orlov posted a photo of himself with Ovi on his Instagram story. In the picture, both looked tanned and enjoyed the warm weather down in Florida.

Ad

Trending

Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov: Instagram @orlov_9

The two were teammates for 11 seasons in Washington, including the magical 2017-18 Stanley Cup-winning Capitals team.

Ad

Orlov remains productive from the blueline, having produced 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) and a +19 rating through 56 games this season.

The break could benefit Alex Ovechkin

At 39, a two-week break should serve Alex Ovechkin well. Ovechkin missed 16 games after breaking his fibula in a collision with Utah's Jack McBain on Nov. 18. Rehabbing for weeks and then jumping back into game action after an injury is quite difficult, so the time off will be welcomed by Ovi and the Caps.

Ad

The hockey world has its eyes glued to the Great 8 as he continues his chase of Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goal-scoring record in NHL history. With 27 games left in the regular season, Ovechkin has 879 career goals, 15 behind Grezty's 894 tallies. He'll need 16 goals in the final 27 games (0.593 goals per game) to surpass the Great One and put his name atop the record books.

In his 20th NHL season, Ovechkin has 43 points (26 goals, 17 assists) in just 39 games. It will be interesting to watch him pursue greatness in 2024-25.

Ovi and the Capitals will return to action on Feb. 22 in Pittsburgh to face the Penguins. The puck drops at 3 p.m. EST at PPG Paints Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles