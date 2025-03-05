  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Alexander Ovechkin
  • Alex Ovechkin's chase of Wayne Gretzky's goal record now set to raise funds for cancer research thanks to unique gesture

Alex Ovechkin's chase of Wayne Gretzky's goal record now set to raise funds for cancer research thanks to unique gesture

By ARJUN B
Modified Mar 05, 2025 16:25 GMT
Ottawa Senators v Washington Capitals - Source: Getty
Alex Ovechkin's chase of Wayne Gretzky's goal record now set to raise funds for cancer - Source: Getty

Washington Capitals' captain Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's NHL all-time goals record has taken on even greater meaning thanks to a new charitable initiative announced this week.

Ad

On Wednesday, Alex Ovechkin introduced "The GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer," a new initiative in collaboration with the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ovechkin currently sits at 884 career goals, just 11 shy of Gretzky's record of 894. As part of this new campaign, Ovechkin will donate money for every goal he scores until the end of his career. His donations will be matched by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the ownership group of the Capitals.

“I’m proud to join the V Foundation and support their efforts to fund lifesaving cancer research,” Ovechkin said, via NHL. “Throughout my NHL career, I have met many brave kids battling cancer, and I feel it’s important to do what I can to help save more lives from this horrible disease.
Ad
I want to thank the V Foundation for all their hard work,and I look forward to using my platform and doing anything I can to help further the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer’s mission.”

Ovechkin also supports various community initiatives. Since 2006, his Ovi's 8's program has provided over 6,000 underserved children with free Capitals tickets. He has also partnered with the American Special Hockey Association since 2014 and has granted wishes for sick children throughout his career.

Ad

V Foundation CEO Shane Jacobson praises Alex Ovechkin

Every donation will help fund the V Foundation's Alex Ovechkin GR8 CHASE Pediatric Cancer Research Grant. V Foundation CEO Shane Jacobson praised Alex Ovechkin's efforts for fight against cancer.

"This is a true power play," Jacobson said. "Alex Ovechkin’s summit to greatness on the ice has been a thrill for all hockey fans, and his commitment to funding innovative pediatric cancer research will make a lifesaving impact."
Ad

Since its inception, the V Foundation has awarded over $91 million in pediatric cancer grants, helping improve survival rates from 58% in the 1970s to 85% today.

"We are thrilled to have Alex on our team," Jacobson said, via NHL.com. "We look forward to celebrating his accomplishments and celebrating advancements in cancer research together as we accelerate Victory Over Cancer."

In 2023-24, The V Foundation helped to raise over $4 million, with $2.9 million supporting cancer research.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी