Alex Ovechkin's chase of Wayne Gretzky's goal record now set to raise funds for cancer research thanks to unique gesture

Washington Capitals' captain Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's NHL all-time goals record has taken on even greater meaning thanks to a new charitable initiative announced this week.

On Wednesday, Alex Ovechkin introduced "The GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer," a new initiative in collaboration with the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer.

Ovechkin currently sits at 884 career goals, just 11 shy of Gretzky's record of 894. As part of this new campaign, Ovechkin will donate money for every goal he scores until the end of his career. His donations will be matched by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the ownership group of the Capitals.

“I’m proud to join the V Foundation and support their efforts to fund lifesaving cancer research,” Ovechkin said, via NHL. “Throughout my NHL career, I have met many brave kids battling cancer, and I feel it’s important to do what I can to help save more lives from this horrible disease.

I want to thank the V Foundation for all their hard work,and I look forward to using my platform and doing anything I can to help further the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer’s mission.”

Ovechkin also supports various community initiatives. Since 2006, his Ovi's 8's program has provided over 6,000 underserved children with free Capitals tickets. He has also partnered with the American Special Hockey Association since 2014 and has granted wishes for sick children throughout his career.

V Foundation CEO Shane Jacobson praises Alex Ovechkin

Every donation will help fund the V Foundation's Alex Ovechkin GR8 CHASE Pediatric Cancer Research Grant. V Foundation CEO Shane Jacobson praised Alex Ovechkin's efforts for fight against cancer.

"This is a true power play," Jacobson said. "Alex Ovechkin’s summit to greatness on the ice has been a thrill for all hockey fans, and his commitment to funding innovative pediatric cancer research will make a lifesaving impact."

Since its inception, the V Foundation has awarded over $91 million in pediatric cancer grants, helping improve survival rates from 58% in the 1970s to 85% today.

"We are thrilled to have Alex on our team," Jacobson said, via NHL.com. "We look forward to celebrating his accomplishments and celebrating advancements in cancer research together as we accelerate Victory Over Cancer."

In 2023-24, The V Foundation helped to raise over $4 million, with $2.9 million supporting cancer research.

