  Alex Ovechkin's former Capitals teammate reveals hilarious exchange after NHL's leading scorer broke his leg

Alex Ovechkin's former Capitals teammate reveals hilarious exchange after NHL's leading scorer broke his leg

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 20, 2025 10:30 GMT
Alex Ovechkin's former Capitals teammate reveals hilarious exchange after NHL's leading scorer broke his leg

Alex Ovechkin’s former teammate T.J. Oshie shared a hilarious exchange he had with Ovechkin after the latter broke his leg last season.

Ovechkin fractured his fibula during a game against the Utah Hockey Club, causing him to miss six weeks and 16 games. Oshie witnessed Ovechkin’s remarkable resilience firsthand.

On the NHL Unscripted with Virk and Demers podcast, Oshie recounted seeing Ovechkin the morning after the injury, already walking despite the fracture. Oshie, stunned, said (via RMNB):

“I saw him the next morning. I walked in and I’m sitting there doing my crossword. I don’t have anything to do…I look over and he’s walking in. And he broke his leg like the day before. I’m like, ‘O, what are you doing?’ He’s like, ‘I’m fine, babe. Fine.’ He had crutches, but he set them down and then walked around the table to get up.”
also-read-trending Trending

Oshie was skeptical when Ovechkin claimed he’d be back on the ice in two weeks. Yet, two weeks later, Ovechkin sent Oshie a video of himself skating, prompting Oshie to call him “insane.”

“Literally it was two weeks later from that day, I’m at home and he sends a video to my phone…and it’s him on the ice,” Oshie said. “Not skating, but on the ice, moving around with the skates on. I’m like, ‘Dude, you’re insane."
Alex Ovechkin bounced back from his injury and hit the ice again in late December. What came next was history; he kept piling up goals, setting the stage to eventually break Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goal-scoring record.

T.J. Oshie revealed he missed the moment Alex Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky's record

T.J. Oshie revealed a story about missing the moment when Alex Ovechkin scored his record-tying 894th NHL goal in April against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Oshie missed the moment because he was heading to Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis' suite at Capital One Arena to greet Wayne Gretzky, who was in attendance.

"Obviously Wayne's in the building, so a couple of us wanted to head over to (Capitals owner Ted Leonsis') suite and say, 'Hi.' We were like, 'All right, let's sneak down there real quick, the power play just ended.'"
"We heard the roars, and we were like, 'No, no way.' We were like, 'Who scored?' And they're like, 'The TV's delayed, I don't know!' So we ran over and saw it. I cannot believe we missed it. But in the building. We were here."

Oshie and Alex Ovechkin played together for nine seasons with the Washington Capitals. They both won the Stanley Cup together in 2018. In June, Oshie announced his retirement after playing for 16 seasons in the league.

