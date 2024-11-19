Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin's chase for the all-time scoring record was jeopardized after sustaining an apparent leg injury during Monday's contest against the Utah Hockey Club.

The incident occurred when Utah Hockey forward Jack McBain collided knee-on-knee with Ovechkin. The 39-year-old fell to the ice in evident pain and required assistance to leave the ice.

After the game, Caps head coach Spencer Carbery said that Ovechkin is currently being evaluated, and they'll have more information regarding the injury in the coming days. McBain faced heavy criticism from fans after the collision with Alex Ovechkin, as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions.

"MCBAIN is a dirty pos."

"unacceptable ovi needs to be protected at all costs until the record."

"Anyone who touches him should get a game misconduct and more...." another commented.

"If Ovi misses any serious time send McBain and his team back to Arizona," a second fan posted.

"McBain couldn't stop him legit, so he had to take him out at the knees wtf," another chimed in.

"People I wouldn’t want to be since Friday: Anyone who fought on Friday, Anyone who ate carrots this weekend, this guy Mcbain who just retired," said another.

Alex Ovechkin accumulated two goals before exiting the game on Monday. He leads the NHL with 15 goals.

Alex Ovechkin completes his 31st career hat trick

Ovechkin completed his 31st career hat trick during the Capitals' 5-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

Before exiting Monday's game in the Caps' 6-2 victory over the Utah Hockey Club, Ovi added two more goals to his tally, bringing his total to five goals in his last two games. His first goal came at 11:05 of the first period, where he scored with a snapshot to put the team ahead 3-1.

Ovi netted his second at 5:38 of the second period with a slap shot during a power play before leaving the game in the third period. Alex Ovechkin has now scored 868 career goals, just 26 goals shy of surpassing Wayne Gretzky's record.

With the win, the Washington Capitals improved to a 13-4-1 record and moved to second in the league standings with 27 points after 18 games.

