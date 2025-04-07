Alex Ovechkin's mother Tatyana sends special message to son during historic night

Washington Capitals star player Alex Ovechkin broke the NHL goal-scoring record on Sunday night. Even as the league's well-rehearsed celebrations got underway at UBS Arena, Ovechkin received congratulatory messages from his family, displayed on the arena’s jumbotron. One of the most special messages was from his mother, Tatyana Ovechkina.

“Sasha, great job! You are an amazing person and I am very proud of you,” Tatyana said in a prerecorded clip. “I love you very much. I know that your dad is also incredibly proud of you right now because he did so much to help you become not only a great player but also a wonderful person. I'm sure he shares my pride in your accomplishments. I'm sending you all my love.”

Ovechkin's father, Mikhail, a former professional soccer player, died in February 2023.

The Russian forward’s mother, wife Anastasia and sons Sergei and Ilya were present when Ovechkin sent a wrist shot past New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin during Sunday’s game to score his 895th NHL goal. He broke the record set by Wayne Gretzky (894) in 1999.

Ovechkin's wife and children had also taped congratulatory messages for him.

"Congratulations on such a huge achievement," Anastasia said. "We are so happy for you. I want you to enjoy this moment. We love you, and we are extremely proud of you."

"Congratulations dad, you are the best," his elder son, Sergei, said.

"We love you very much," Ilya, the younger sibling, said in Russian.

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky congratulated Alex Ovechkin on breaking his record

“The Great One” had been attending Washington Capitals’ games for a week before Ovechkin broke his record. He congratulated the Russian forward on Sunday and was part of a special ceremony held to commemorate the occasion. Gretzky shared a warm moment with Ovechkin on the sidelines of the event.

“Honestly, the best thing that’s ever happened to hockey. You get to 900 and I might buy you a car,” Gretzky can be heard saying to the Russian forward.

“I will try,” Ovechkin replied.

Gretzky and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also presented Ovechkin with a special oil painting during the ceremony. The painting shows Ovechkin raising the 2018 Stanley Cup in the background, with Ovechkin and Gretzky, in Edmonton Oilers gear, in the foreground.

Ovechkin was congratulated by his fellow countryman, Ilya Sorokin, the opposing team’s goalie on the night.

