  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Alexander Ovechkin
  • Alex Ovechkin's Russian bank accounts blocked after accountant failed to submit tax returns since 2023: Report

Alex Ovechkin's Russian bank accounts blocked after accountant failed to submit tax returns since 2023: Report

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Aug 21, 2025 20:17 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
Alex Ovechkin’s Russian bank accounts blocked after tax filing oversight (Source: Imagn)

Alex Ovechkin has once again found himself in the news, but this time it is not about hockey. Reports from Russia said his bank accounts were blocked because his accountant failed to file tax returns since 2023. The issue is said to be procedural and not related to any debt.

Ad

Mash on Sports reported that the Russian tax service blocked Ovechkin's accounts several times over the past two years.

“The hockey legend forgot about his individual entrepreneur and has not sent declarations since 2023. After that, the tax service systematically blocked all of his accounts: two in 2023, two more in 2024, and one very recently – at the end of July 2025,” the outlet wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Match TV also looked into the matter and cited a source close to the Capitals’ captain.

“There are no problems, no debt either. But the accountant did not submit the report on time, so the account was blocked. This issue will be closed soon,” the source told Match TV.

The news comes only months after Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record. On April 6, he scored his 895th career goal against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. The goal came at 7:26 of the second period on the power play, assisted by Tom Wilson.

Ad

Despite being 39, Ovechkin continues to play an important role for Washington. In the 2024-25 season, he scored 44 goals and added 29 assists, finishing with 73 points and a +15 rating. His 44 goals tied him for third in the league. However, he struggled in the playoffs, putting up just five goals and one assist in 10 games.

Dynamo Moscow to honor Alex Ovechkin for NHL goal record at VTB Arena

Dynamo Moscow will honor Alex Ovechkin on Friday at VTB Arena. The club invited fans to collect passes earlier in the week to attend the event.

Ad
“Already this Friday, at 16:00, together with you we will honor the legendary hockey player and celebrated dynamologist - Alexander Ovechkin 895,” Dynamo Moscow wrote on Instagram.
Ad

Ovechkin finished the 2024-25 season with 897 goals, scoring his last on April 18 against Pittsburgh.

Ovechkin has been with the Capitals since being drafted at the No. 1 pick in 2004 and remains the team’s leader. The account issue appears to be temporary, and his focus now will likely return to the ice.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications