Alex Ovechkin's Russian bank accounts blocked after accountant failed to submit tax returns since 2023: Report

Alex Ovechkin has once again found himself in the news, but this time it is not about hockey. Reports from Russia said his bank accounts were blocked because his accountant failed to file tax returns since 2023. The issue is said to be procedural and not related to any debt.Mash on Sports reported that the Russian tax service blocked Ovechkin's accounts several times over the past two years.“The hockey legend forgot about his individual entrepreneur and has not sent declarations since 2023. After that, the tax service systematically blocked all of his accounts: two in 2023, two more in 2024, and one very recently – at the end of July 2025,” the outlet wrote.Match TV also looked into the matter and cited a source close to the Capitals’ captain.“There are no problems, no debt either. But the accountant did not submit the report on time, so the account was blocked. This issue will be closed soon,” the source told Match TV.The news comes only months after Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record. On April 6, he scored his 895th career goal against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. The goal came at 7:26 of the second period on the power play, assisted by Tom Wilson.Despite being 39, Ovechkin continues to play an important role for Washington. In the 2024-25 season, he scored 44 goals and added 29 assists, finishing with 73 points and a +15 rating. His 44 goals tied him for third in the league. However, he struggled in the playoffs, putting up just five goals and one assist in 10 games.Dynamo Moscow to honor Alex Ovechkin for NHL goal record at VTB ArenaDynamo Moscow will honor Alex Ovechkin on Friday at VTB Arena. The club invited fans to collect passes earlier in the week to attend the event.“Already this Friday, at 16:00, together with you we will honor the legendary hockey player and celebrated dynamologist - Alexander Ovechkin 895,” Dynamo Moscow wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOvechkin finished the 2024-25 season with 897 goals, scoring his last on April 18 against Pittsburgh.Ovechkin has been with the Capitals since being drafted at the No. 1 pick in 2004 and remains the team’s leader. The account issue appears to be temporary, and his focus now will likely return to the ice.