  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Alexander Ovechkin
  • Alex Ovechkin's wife, Nastasiya, accepts Jennifer Lopez's invite to attend pop star's concert in Kazakhstan

Alex Ovechkin's wife, Nastasiya, accepts Jennifer Lopez's invite to attend pop star's concert in Kazakhstan

By ARJUN B
Published Aug 07, 2025 02:55 GMT
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn
Alex Ovechkin's wife, Nastasiya, accepts Jennifer Lopez's invite to attend pop star's concert in Kazakhstan - Source: Imagn

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin’s wife, Nastasiya, attended Jennifer Lopez’s concert in Kazakhstan.

Ad

She shared a series of photos and videos from the night on Instagram, with the caption thanking Lopez for inviting her to the consert:

"Amazing concert and incredible@jlo Thank you, dear@rudkovskayaofficialfor the invitation!#jlo"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nastasiya shared several moments from the concert, including photos with Jennifer Lopez and a few solo shots enjoying the show. Nastasiya was also seen posing with TV host Yana Rudkovskaya and also posted videos capturing Lopez’s performance.

Alex Ovechkin is preparing to share his NHL story on screen, partnering with Russian tech giant Yandex and its streaming service Kinopoisk to create a movie, series or documentary chronicling his iconic career. The project will be produced by Yandex’s Plus Studio.

Ad

Ovechkin (897), who broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record, is entering his final season with the Capitals. He turns 40 next month and has granted the rights for his life story to be adapted for the screen.

Nastasiya's emotional reaction to Alex Ovechkin breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL goals record

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Nastasiya Ovechkin expressed the overwhelming emotions she and her family are experiencing after her husband, Alex Ovechkin, surpassed Wayne Gretzky as the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer.

Ad
"I know better than anyone how difficult this journey has been for you and how much goes on “behind the scenes” - the injuries, worries, stress, pressure. The way you overcome each challenge is inspiring," Nastasiya wrote.
"You are a true fighter with a big, kind heart, and I believe that only people with such pure soul can reach the heights you’ve reached.”
Ad
Ad

Nastasiya expressed heartfelt thanks to Ovechkin’s teammates, the Capitals organization and the Gretzky family for their ongoing support. But what stood out most was her appreciation for dedicated fans who have supported Ovechkin all the way.

"We are receiving an incredible amount of congratulations and gratitude! It is hard to comprehend how one person can bring happiness to millions of people! But you did it! You are our hero," she wrote.

Nastasiya's emotional words capture the profound significance of Ovechkin's record-breaking achievement.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications