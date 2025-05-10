Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya shares custom Nike gift celebrating historic 895th goal breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record

On Saturday, Nastasiya Ovechkin shared a video on Instagram. She showed a custom gift from Nike for her husband, Alex Ovechkin. The gift was to celebrate his 895th NHL goal. The milestone, which surpassed Wayne Gretzky's 31-year scoring record, was commemorated with a pair of Jordans in a box marked "895."

Nastasiya captioned the post, "Thank you @Nike."

Along with shoes, Nike sent a letter congratulating Ovechkin. The letter praised his determination and joy, saying that he shattered what many thought was an unbreakable record. It also pointed out the impact Ovechkin has had on the sport and the many young players he has inspired. The message ended with,

"895 and counting..." showing their belief that Ovechkin’s journey is far from over.

via instagram @nastyashubskaya

Ovechkin’s record-breaking goal was scored in a game against New York Islanders in April, but the real celebration happened back at home. The Washington Capitals honored Ovechkin with a ceremony at Capital One Arena before their game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ovechkin’s family, including his wife, sons and mother, joined him on the ice. It was a proud moment for his entire family and the fans who had watched him throughout his career.

During the ceremony, Ovechkin received several gifts, including an engraved gold stick and a large painting featuring his skates and a game-used stick. He was also given Rolex watches for himself and his mother, and a Cartier watch for Nastasiya.

Ovechkin’s record-breaking moment means a lot not just to the Capitals but also to opposing players who showed respect. After the ceremony, Hurricanes players lined up to shake Ovechkin’s hand. Former Capitals player Dmitry Orlov, now with the Hurricanes, shared a hug with him.

Nastasiya Ovechkin thanked Wayne Gretzky after Alex Ovechkin's 895th NHL goal

On April 13, Nastasiya Ovechkin shared a thank-you note after Alex Ovechkin’s 895th NHL goal. She thanked Wayne and Janet Gretzky for their kindness during the record-breaking night. The Gretzkys were present at UBS Arena when Alex Ovechkin scored the goal. Nastasiya posted a video of her family’s reactions and wrote a long message on Instagram.

“Special thank you to Wayne and Janet Gretzky for their kindness and genuine treatment of our family! It is a great honor for us!” Nastasiya wrote.

She also praised her husband for his hard work and shared how proud their sons are of him. Nastasiya said the journey was not easy and mentioned the pressure and injuries Alex faced. She thanked fans, the Capitals, and teammates for their support. She believes their support gave him extra strength.

