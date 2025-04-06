  • home icon
  • Alex Ovechkin scripts history becoming NHL's all-time goal leader surpassing Wayne Gretzky

Alex Ovechkin scripts history becoming NHL's all-time goal leader surpassing Wayne Gretzky

By Jackson Weber
Modified Apr 06, 2025 18:09 GMT
NHL: Washington Capitals at New York Islanders - Source: Imagn
NHL: Alex Ovechkin celebrates goal 895 - Source: Imagn

Alex Ovechkin is the greatest goal scorer in NHL history. Ovechkin tallied career goal number 895 on a power play during the second period of Sunday afternoon's game in New York against the Islanders. He has surpassed Wayne Gretzky (894 goals) as the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer.

Ovi took a cross-ice pass from longtime teammate Tom Wilson and fired a wicked wristshot past fellow countryman Ilya Sorokin. It was the first time he'd scored on Sorokin in his career. Dylan Strome registered the secondary assist and, along with Wilson, will be remembered forever as the two to help set up Ovi for the biggest goal ever scored.

Islanders reporter Stefen Rosner posted a great clip of the goal live at UBS Arena on X (formerly Twitter).

The NHL posted a montage on X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the amazing moment.

It was Ovechkin's 42nd goal of the season in his 61st game. He has 69 points (42 goals, 27 assists) in 61 games at 39 years old on the campaign.

With one year remaining on the five-year, $47,500,000 contract signed in 2021 with the Washington Capitals, who knows how many more goals Ovechkin will pile up before his career comes to a close.

The Islanders embraced Alex Ovechkin after the celebration

The New York Islanders lined up and shook Alex Ovechkin's hand in a tremendous moment of respect following the record-breaking goal.

Islanders reporter Stefen Rosner shared the video on X.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Wayne Gretzky and Ovechkin's family have all joined him and his teammates on the ice in celebration of the achievement.

Ovi still has another period and a half left in Sunday afternoon's game to add to his all-time leading goal-scoring totals.

Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.

Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.

When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition.

Edited by Ribin Peter
