Alex Ovechkin sends a special gift to first NHL goalie he ever scored against as Capitals star hunts down Gretzky's goal record

Alex Ovechkin recently sent a special gift to former Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Pascal Leclaire. Ovechkin scored his first two NHL goals against Leclaire on October 5, 2005. Now, he is just nine goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record.

During the 4 Nations Face-Off break in February, Leclaire received a signed Capitals jersey from Ovechkin. The NHL’s official X account shared a picture of the jersey, and wrote:

"Alex Ovechkin sent a special gift to the Pascal Leclaire, the goalie he scored his first two NHL goals against. 😂 Legendary behavior from Ovi, who currently sits at 886 goals — just nine away from passing Wayne Gretzky for the most all-time. 🦅 #Gr8Chase".

The signed jersey had a handwritten message:

"You were number 1 🙂."

Leclaire, now a TVA Sports analyst, shared the story during a February 23 broadcast. He joked:

"“Well, we’ll say it, I’m the one who put [the goal chase] on the map," Leclaire said (Translated by google).

Leclaire also said his daughters didn’t believe he had faced Ovechkin. So, he contacted the Capitals, and following that Ovechkin sent him the jersey.

“My daughters didn’t believe me that I had faced Ovi. So, I contacted Washington, and they were very fine. Ovi sent me a signed jersey…," Leclaire said, (Via The Hockey News). " But hey, it proves the kind of person he is. He is a good person, extremely generous of his time.”

Ovechkin has now scored against 181 different goalies. He is just eight goals away from tying Gretzky’s record of 894. He could break the record in mid-April, possibly against Columbus.

Pascal Leclaire talked about Alex Ovechkin's first NHL goal

Pascal Leclaire remembered Ovechkin's first NHL goal and his early talent in his debut. He was in net for Columbus that night. Leclaire said Ovechkin was dangerous from the start.

“You know, look, it’s his first goal in the National League. I was in front of the net with the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was at his first presence, you can see how dangerous he was going to be, the kind of career he was going to have with his launch. But his flair to find himself, to be forgotten in free spaces like that, that’s really what makes him quite effective,” Leclaire said.

After the Capitals’ 7-3 win over the Oilers, Leclaire wore the jersey on-air. He wished Ovechkin luck in his goal chase and the playoffs.

Wayne Gretzky supports Alex Ovechkin in the "Gr8 chase"

Wayne Gretzky supports Alex Ovechkin in his 'Gr8' chase for the NHL goal record. He appreciates Gretzky’s encouragement, especially during goal droughts. In an interview with NHL.com last October, Ovechkin said:

"It's great," Ovechkin said to NHL.com, "Even when I have a slump, he will sometimes text me and say, 'Don't worry about it. It will come.' He's on my side." .

Gretzky believes Ovechkin will break the record, whether this season or next.

"It's just a matter of time, whether it's late this year, early next year, whenever. I mean, he's a great player. He's a great goal scorer." Gretzky said.

Alex Ovechkin once thought it was impossible, but now he thinks it's possible.

