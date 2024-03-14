Alex Ovechkin sings high praise of former Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom

For Alex Ovechkin, his pairing with former center Nicklas Backstrom is a testament to the power of one of the most perfect tandems in NHL history.

As Ovechkin notches up milestone after milestone this season, moving closer to the Wayne Gretzky record, he recently took a moment to reflect on the pivotal role Backstrom played in his career.

With 840 goals, Ovechkin acknowledges that no player has assisted him more than the skilled Swede, Nicklas Backstrom. A staggering 279 of Ovechkin's goals bear Backstrom's imprint.

Speaking in Edmonton, Ovechkin expressed his admiration for Backstrom's ability to find him at nearly every turn of his career up until recently.

"He was one of the best guys out there who could find you," Ovechkin said.

However, the reminiscence is bittersweet. Backastrom's ansence from the lineup has been sorely missed over the last two seasons by many on the team, especially Ovechkin.

Battling lingering hip issues, Backstrom made the decision to undergo surgery in 2022, hoping to alleviate the chronic pain that has plagued him for years. Although he returned for a brief spell last season,Backstrom quickly returned to the injury report, and stepped away from the team indefinitely.

That has left a void in the middle of the ice, which multiple players have filled in alongside Alex Ovechkin. Right now, that void is being filled by the youngster, Hendrix Lapierre.

How has Alex Ovechkin fared this season without his primary running mate, Nicklas Backstrom?

For Ovechkin, Backstrom's absence is keenly felt, particularly in the finer aspects of gameplay.

The Russian phenom acknowledged Nicklas Backstrom's prowess in initiating plays and delivering pinpoint passes, traits that elevated their partnership to legendary status during the 2010s as one of the most lethal combos in the league.

"It doesn't matter what position you are; he could begin (the play) so well," Ovechkin remarked. "He was strong with the puck. He was one of the best."

It seems unlikely that Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin willl play together again, as Backstrom is still on a leave of absence because of his injury.

If Backstrom returns to pair with Alex Ovechkin, it could be around the same time Ovechkin is threatening the Wayne Gretzky record. What could be more suitable than Ovechkin's favorite center getting an apple on the record-setting goal?

Whatever the future holds for the historic tandem, it's almost guarrenteed that when Ovechkin's name goes into the rafters as the greatest Washington Capital of all time, Backstrom's name and number won't be too far down the row.