Alex Ovechkin spotted training with ex-NHLer Darius Kasparaitis during 4 Nations Face-Off break

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin is hard at work despite being on vacation. The NHL star, nicknamed “The Great 8,” is using the NHL break for the 4 Nations Face-Off to work on his fitness and hone his skills. Ovechkin has also linked up with former NHL players during his training sessions.

Ad

NHL reporter Sammi Silber posted a video of Ovechkin training with former NHL blueliner Darius Kasparaitis at the ADAPT gym in North Miami on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

“When I spoke with Ovechkin ahead of the break, he mentioned how important it was to take care of his body as he chases this record,” Silber added in the post thread. “Definitely making most of his time away and also able to continue to rehab his leg.”

Ovechkin missed 16 games this season after breaking his fibula in a collision with Utah Hockey Club’s Jack McBain on Nov. 18. According to analysts, the two-week break will likely help him avoid straining the recently healed bone.

Ad

This isn’t the first time the two have trained together. They were part of a training camp at Pines Ice Arena in Pembroke Pines, Florida, during the 2019-20 season when the NHL was set to resume after a forced break caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ovechkin also reunited with fellow Russian and former teammate Dmitry Orlov in Florida. Orlov, currently playing with the Carolina Hurricanes, spent 11 seasons with the Washington Capitals.

Ad

Alex Ovechkin is 16 goals short of overtaking “The Great One” Wayne Gretzky

Ovechkin scored his 879th NHL goal against the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 6 before the 4 Nations break. He is on course to break Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goalscoring record of 894 this season.

The Capitals defeated the Flyers 4-3 on the night. Ovechkin’s teammate, defenseman Jakob Chychrun said it was “cool getting to be a part of his chase."

Ad

"It's been really special for us as a group to kind of see, how big of an accomplishment it could be for him to do what he's doing. We're pulling for him, and he continues to score, continues to produce for us, and it's been a lot of fun," Chychrun said via NHL.com.

Ovechkin also shared his thoughts about chasing Gretzky’s record in an exclusive interview with Rg.org. The Russian said he was more focused on ensuring the Capitals closed out the regular season successfully. The team is currently in first place in their division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles