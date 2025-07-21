Alex Ovechkin is in the last year of his contract with the Washington Capitals, but he is not in talks with the team right now for an extension. Speaking to rsport.ria.ru's Andrey Senchenko on Saturday, Ovechkin said he will think about the future next year.

"We are not in negotiations yet," Ovechkin said about his contract extension. (translated by Google from Russian) "Would you like to stay at the club? A year will pass and we will think about it. We will live and see."

Ovechkin, who will turn 40 in September, wants to take his time before making a decision. Meanwhile, the Capitals have also not confirmed if this is his final NHL season.

Last season, Ovechkin scored 44 goals and had 29 assists. He now has 897 regular-season goals, passing Wayne Gretzky’s old record of 894 in April against the New York Islanders. He is close to becoming the first player to reach 900 regular-season goals. Ovechkin is also nine games short of completing his 1,500 career games.

Earlier this in May, Ovechkin’s wife mentioned moving to Moscow.

"Alexander still has a contract for a year,” Ovechkina said. “So we will play the next season, and then fly back to live in Moscow, to our homeland. We will stay in Russia, yes."

Ovechkin later reacted to it and said she didn’t confirm anything. He may end his career with Dynamo Moscow, but nothing is decided.

“[My wife said in an interview said that] maybe we will come and play in Russia, but anything can happen," Alex Ovechkin said, to Sport-Express. “This is pure nonsense that [media] flipped things and put Nastya in that position.”

Alex Ovechkin's take on nearing 1500 NHL games

Alex Ovechkin is close to playing 1,500 NHL games, all with the Washington Capitals. He said it means a lot, and it's true because even Sidney Crosby has played just 1,352 NHL games.

"You just get used to it, you're ready for it," Ovechkin said. (translated by Google from Russian). "It's clear that playing 1,500 games for one team is worth a lot. Very few players in the entire league have played that many, so... important for me."

Alex Ovechkin is currently eighth on the list of most NHL games played with a single franchise. He's 23 games behind Detroit Red Wings great Steve Yzerman. Another Wings legend, Gordie Howe, holds the record with 1,687 games for Detroit.

Ovi also has 974 total goals, including playoffs. He needs 42 more to break Gretzky’s combined record of 1,016.

