Alex Pietrangelo injury: All we know about a bilateral femur reconstruction forcing Golden Knights D-man to step away from hockey 

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is stepping away from the ice as he prepares to undergo bilateral femur reconstruction surgery.

This procedure repairs fractures and often utilizes metal rods or plates to stabilize the bones to allow for proper healing.

Pietrangelo has faced a tough stretch physically over the last few seasons. The specifics of his injury (hip) have not been disclosed, but the surgery he now faces comes with no guarantee of success.

Pietrangelo and the Golden Knights both recognized that it's unlikely he'll be able to recover fully and compete at the high level the NHL demands.

"The past few years have been very challenging on my physical well-being, and I am in a difficult position with my overall playing health.” Pietrangelo said via NHL.com.

After exploring all options and consulting with doctors and family, Pietrangelo decided this surgery was the right decision. The goal is to reduce the intensity of hockey in hopes that it will allow his body to improve to a normal quality of life.

“This decision has been difficult to come to terms with after the last 17 years... The likelihood is low that my body will recover to the standard required to play, but I know this is the right decision for me and my family,” Pietrangelo added.

Alex Pietrangelo spent his first 12 seasons with the St. Louis Blues before getting traded to the Golden Knights. He led the Blues to their Stanley Cup win in 2019 before capturing his second Stanley Cup title with Vegas in 2023.

Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon's take on Alex Pietrangelo's injury

GM Kelly McCrimmon emphasized that the team fully supports Alex Pietrangelo’s decision to put his long-term health first, rather than continuing to push through the serious injuries he’s dealt with this season.

“Alex is dealing with hips that would require bilateral femur reconstruction, with no guarantee of success. Throughout the season, the steps that Alex needed to take to be able to play and practice began to grow and take a significant toll on his body,” McCrimmon said.

He also pointed out that the team had hoped the February NHL break for the 4 Nations Face-Off would provide rest and relief, but instead, they found diminished positive results and an unsustainable process moving forward.

McCrimmon further acknowledged that parting ways was a tough decision for both Alex and the Golden Knights, but said it was the right one — allowing Alex Pietrangelo to focus on being the devoted family man everyone knows him to be.

