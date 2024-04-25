Alex Vlasic contract extension: How much will Blackhawks star earn through six-year deal?

The Chicago Blackhawks secured defenseman Alex Vlasic with a six-year, $27.6 million contract extension. The team had a rough season, securing a 23-53-6 record despite high expectations for signing Connor Bedard.

Despite the Blackhawks season full of tests and trials, Alex Vlasic gained the organization's confidence. His contract carries a $4.6 million cap hit for the next six years. His six-year extension with Chicago includes a 10-team no-trade list in Years 5 and 6.

Vlasic's journey from a promising prospect to a cornerstone of the Blackhawks' defense has been impressive. At just 22, he has proven he is a reliable defenseman.

Vlasic has been productive on the defensive front in the past season. He tallied two goals, 14 assists, 56 hits and 148 blocked shots in 76 games. He has consistently confronted opponents' top lines and forged a formidable partnership with Seth Jones on the No. 1 defensive pairing.

Vlasic wanted to sign with his hometown team for the long term and has finally done it.

“I would love to be here as long as possible," Vlasic said, via The Athletic. "It’s amazing being able to play for my hometown team, the same city I grew up in, so I’m not really looking to go anywhere else. So yeah, I want to be here as long as possible, and (Davidson) knows that.”

Connor Bedard, Alex Vlasic among others could help the Blackhawks' future

So, what will be the Chicago Blackhawks' plan? For now, their evaluation hinges on their ongoing rebuild progress and the development of promising young players.

Despite a dismal offensive performance, Connor Bedard's 22 goals and 61 points and Philipp Kurashev's 18 goals and 54 points give the team hope.

Despite finishing last in goals scored, Bedard's emergence is a beacon of promise amidst the team's struggles. While the overall team performance didn't exceed expectations, it didn't fall below them, earning them a modest C grade.

With Bedard and Kurashev leading the charge, the Blackhawks could become formidable contenders as they continue to rebuild.