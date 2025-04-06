Aliaksei Protas injury: Capitals dealt big blow with star forwards’ availability as playoffs inch closer

Washington Capitals breakout star Aliaksei Protas will be out on a week-to-week basis due to a lower-body injury.

He suffered the injury during the third period of Friday's historic 5-3 win over Chicago. Protas got cut right above the tongue of his skate by defenseman Wyatt Kaiser's skate blade as he drove the puck to the net, and was in immediate discomfort. After leaving, he did not return and there was no update following the game.

The team hoped that he would be fine; however, Washington coach Spencer Carbery confirmed during his pregame media availability that Protas would miss some time. Trade deadline acquisition from Pittsburgh, Anthony Beauvillier, is expected to reenter the lineup in his absence.

Capitals reporter Tom Gulitti shared the news provided by Carbery on Sunday on X.

"Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Aliaksei Protas is week to week with a lower body injury," Gulitti wrote.

Washington will hope Aliaksei Protas could return for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, beginning on April 19. Protas has four years remaining on the five-year $16,875,000 contract extension he signed in Washington last year, which looks to be a bargain of a deal for Capitals general manager Chris Patrick.

Aliaksei Protas had a major breakout season

Aliaksei Protas has been one of the breakout players in the NHL this season.

He has racked up 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists) in 76 games played. It's a massive jump from the 53 points (13 goals, 40 assists) he produced in his first 169 career games. Protas is also a +40 rating, proving to be an elite even-strength producer as he rarely sees power-play time.

Washington's third-round pick (91st overall) from the 2019 draft is their third-leading point scorer, behind only Dylan Strome (75 points) and Alex Ovechkin (68 points). His improvement has been one of the driving forces behind the Capitals' control of the top spot in the Eastern Conference for the entire season.

Washington will be in action for the first time this season without Protas on Sunday against the New York Islanders. The puck drops at 12:30 p.m. EST at UBS Arena.

