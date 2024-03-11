"All that for a first round exit": NHL fans react as Islanders move into playoff position

The New York Islanders secured their sixth consecutive victory with a resounding 6-1 triumph over the Anaheim Ducks, propelling them into a playoff spot. Frank Seravalli, Hockey Insider, promptly shared the news on X:

"Islanders move into playoff position."

This announcement stirred a wave of responses from passionate NHL fans, each offering their unique perspective on the Islanders' sudden surge in the standings.

Expand Tweet

One fan expressed sheer excitement:

"So happy they're doing this, deluding their fans into thinking they're legit only to inevitably crush their hopes and dreams."

Expand Tweet

Another fan took a critical stance, emphasizing the need for a change in the point system:

"Gotta fix the point system if this team crawls into the playoffs"

Expand Tweet

A third fan highlighted the unpredictable nature of the league:

"This is crazy considering how Detroit had a 10 point lead on them not even over a week ago. Goes to show how quickly things can change in this league."

Expand Tweet

One fan comment captured a more pessimistic outlook:

"All that for a first-round exit."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A look at the New York Islanders' recent win

The New York Isles dominated the Anaheim Ducks with a 6-1 victory, securing their sixth consecutive win and moving into a playoff position in the Eastern Conference. They currently have a record of 29-20-14 and are now fourth in the Metropolitan Division.

Kyle Palmieri performed well against the Ducks, reaching the 20-goal mark for the sixth time in his career, while Bo Horvat extended his goal streak to three games. The Isles capitalized early, scoring three goals in the first period, with Palmieri netting one on a breakaway just over seven minutes into the game.

Impressively, the Isles have outscored their opponents 11-0 in the first period during their winning streak. Coach Patrick Roy praised his team to reporters:

“Sometimes you take these game for granted, and that’s not what our guys didn’t do. We were ready for them. We played a good game and jumped on them early.”

The top line of Horvat, Brock Nelson, and Mathew Barzal combined for six points, contributing to the Islanders' offensive dominance. Additionally, goals from Casey Cizikas, Pierre Engvall, and Cal Clutterbuck highlighted the team's depth and balanced scoring.

Semyon Varlamov stood tall in the net, stopping 22 shots to secure his first win since December. The Isles will play the Los Angeles Kings in their next game.