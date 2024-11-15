"All my homies hate K'Andre Miller": Rangers fans irked as Filip Chytil exits game with upper-body injury after prior collision with teammate

Filip Chytil had to leave the game for the New York Rangers after sustaining a hit from teammate K'Andre Miller in the second period. He briefly returned but had to leave the game, which ended up being a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks, with an upper-body injury. The star player's status is now up in the air.

Now, the team is concerned that it might have lost a key player for some time. It is one thing to lose a player to injury, but it's another when that injury is incidentally brought on by their own teammate.

That had Rangers fans directing their ire at Miller on social media. They were not pleased at all with what transpired and the loss of their star player.

"The only time Miller has laid a hard hit on someone," one fan said.

"Probably another concussion! Thanks, Key! Chytil was one of the few players that was skating fast and making things happen," another added.

"Enough is enough. Sad, but have to call it a career. He barely gets hit now for these concussions," one lamented.

"Better question is why a guy with concussion issues who left woozy was allowed to come back at all," another said.

Chytil has a history of concussions, and fans have been left fearing the worst now that he has gone down again.

Jimmy Vesey discusses loss of Filip Chytil

After K'Andre Miller hit Filip Chytil, all concern went to the downed player. He has struggled with head injuries, and this very well may be another one. New York Rangers star Jimmy Vesey, who scored in the contest, said that Chytil is important.

Filip Chytil went down with an upper-body injury (Imagn)

He said, via the New York Post:

“Fil’s been a huge part of our team this year. He’s a big part of what we’re trying to do. Him and that whole line have been huge for us. We’re all hoping to get him back quickly.”

The focus after the game quickly shifted away from the victory and to the player whose health is a major concern once again for the Rangers.

