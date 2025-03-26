"All that size just to be a little puss puss": NHL fans roast Matt Rempe for unsuccessful fight against Tanner Jeannot

NHL fans reacted to Matt Rempe's brief but unsuccessful fight with Tanner Jeannot during Tuesday's game between the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings.

Ad

The scuffle took place in the second period at center ice, where Rempe and Jeannot dropped gloves and started grabbing and pushing each other. Rempe lost his balance early on, and though Jeannot tried to help him steady himself, officials stepped in to stop things from going any further.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Matt Rempe's brief yet unsuccessful fight. One tweeted:

"All that size just to be a little puss puss."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another chimed in:

"Rempe is probably the worst fighter I’ve ever seen."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Bad at fighting and they can’t score…and they suck on the power play…sham team," a third fan wrote.

This kid is a danger to himself (when he fights) and others (when he hits). Can't fight, can't hit (properly), can't play," one X user posted.

Ad

"Rangers fan here.. Rempe started out with two good fights and then got slaughtered by Olivier in Cbus and literally hasn’t one a fight since… he is the toast of the team.. read this again…," reacted another.

Matt Rempe might be the worst enforcer I’ve ever seen, he lays dirty hits but can’t fight. He’s a poor man’s Raffi Torres and Matt Cooke," another chimed in.

Ad

Matt Rempe's Rangers trail wild-card spot by a point after loss to LA Kings

On Tuesday, the New York Rangers lost 3-1 to the LA Kings at Crypto.com Arena. The Blueshirts trail the second wild-card spot by a point following the defeat.

Expand Tweet

Ad

J.T. Miller was the lone scorer for the Rangers, putting them ahead 2:10 into the first period. Kevin Fiala tied it for the Kings, scoring on the power play at 10:54 before Phillip Danault's power play goal made it 2-1 heading into the final period.

Kevin Fiala scored the winner for LA, netting an empty net goal less than 15 seconds remaining. He notched up two points, while Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for the Kings.

Matt Rempe and the Rangers will continue their chase for playoffs when they face off against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama