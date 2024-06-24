"All that to not win the metro again" "Sorry he’s going to Toronto": NHL fans react to Brett Pesce's intriguing rumored landing spot

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce is rumored to be heading to the New Jersey Devils, as per Dan Powers. If the deal goes through, the Devils will face challenging decisions regarding their defensive pairings. Negotiations may focus on balancing contract length and salary to align with their plans.

"Hearing Brett Pesce is likely to end up with the New Jersey Devils," Dan Powers shared on X.

Several NHL fans reacted to the news from Powers' post on X.

"All that to not win the metro again. Shame," one fan said.

"Sorry he’s going to Toronto," another fan commented.

"Canes payed Chatfield 3 mil 3 yrs was clearly better defender . Be interesting what Pesce gets," one fan tweeted.

Here are some more reactions from NHL fans on X.

"That’s great bro devils doing everything rangers nothing gross," one X user tweeted.

"Devils over paid for Hamilton so logical that Pesce is next. If you cannot beat them, then sign their free agents," one fan commented.

"He’ll immediately fall off if he goes there," a fan said.

Brett Pesce will most likely enter free agency if not signed last minute

The Carolina Hurricanes are under pressure to re-sign defenseman Brett Pesce before he becomes a free agent on July 1. Recent reports indicate that unless Carolina makes a significant last-minute offer, Pesce is likely to test the open market.

Known as one of this year's premier right-shot shutdown defensemen, Pesce is expected to attract interest from NHL teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, and Dallas Stars.

Pesce will be valuable for any team's defensive core. In the 2023-24 season, he recorded three goals, 13 points, 113 blocked shots, and a plus-10 rating in 70 games.

Brett Pesce's 2023-24 season stats:

Games Played (GP): 70

Goals (G): 3

Assists (A): 10

Points (PTS): 13

Plus/Minus (+/-): +10

Penalty Minutes (PIM): 20

Shots on Goal (S): 107

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 20:17

Pesce's NHL career stats:

Games Played (GP): 627

Goals (G): 39

Assists (A): 159

Points (PTS): 198

Plus/Minus (+/-): 92

Penalty Minutes (PIM): 227

Shots on Goal (S): 972

Power Play Goals (PPG): 4

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 21:05