"Almost had a cardiac experience" - Vancouver Canucks fans elated as Quinn Hughes & co. beat Preds in Game 6 to advance to Round 2

After two intense goalless periods, Vancouver Canucks fans were on the edge of their seats. However, they were elated when Quinn Hughes and the team defeated the Nashville Predators in Game 6 on Friday night at the Bridgestone Arena, with the final score of 1-0.

Pius Suter came through for the Canucks with a late goal in the third period, securing their spot in the second round of the playoffs. It's going to be an all-Canadian series as the Canucks face off against the Edmonton Oilers in Round 2.

Meanwhile, the Canucks fans wasted no time in expressing their opinions on X/Twitter following the win.

One Canucks fan tweeted:

"Almost had a cardiac experience with this one, woohoo !!!!"

Another ecstatic fan chimed in with witty word-play:

"Lets hunt some oil Guy!!!Go Canucks!!!"

Some fans lauded 23-year-old Arturs Silovs who shut down the Preds with 28 saves:

Here are some of the other reactions on X:

No one is going to pick us to beat Edmonton and I’m 100% fine with that," one X user said.

"Won despite the refs working overtime to help the Preds! Great job, boys!!," one posted

"Gg y’all. Have to remind myself that we are ahead of schedule since no one was picking us to be in the playoffs, but dammit it still sucks. Good luck!" another wrote.

The Oilers hold a 7-2-0 record against the Canucks in postseason history. Fans can anticipate it to be an intense semi-final series between these two Canadian teams.

Vancouver Canucks eliminate Nashville Predators in Round 1

The Nashville Predators hosted the Vancouver Canucks for their final game on Friday night. The Canucks managed to clinch the series 4-2.

After a tense game with two goalless periods, Pius Suter finally broke the deadlock with a game-winning goal just 1:39 minutes before the end of the third period.

Pius scored after converting a pass from Brock Boeser in front of the net to beat Juuse Saros in the net to mark his first playoff goal.

Meanwhile, Arturs Silvos, who made his third straight start between the pipes for Vancouver, made 28 saves and earned his first career shutout to become the 14th rookie goalie in NHL history to finish off a series with a shutout. Juuse Saros ended the series by making 28 saves himself on the night for the Predators.