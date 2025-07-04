"Almost in tears" - Jets HC Scott Arniel shares his conversation with Nikolaj Ehlers before signing with Hurricanes

One of the top free agents this summer, Nikolaj Ehlers, signed a six-year deal on Thursday with the Carolina Hurricanes. The contract will allow him to earn $8.5 million per year through the 2030–31 season. Before making his decision, Ehlers apparently had an earnest conversation with Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel.

“He called me yesterday. Almost in tears,” Arniel told reporters on Friday (as per NHL insider Mike McIntyre).

Ehlers reportedly told his former coach that he "needed a change of scenery", and his decision was not about the team or the city.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff also spoke about the situation. He said that he learned on Wednesday evening that Ehlers would not return.

"GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said he learned they were out on Nikolaj Ehlers Wednesday evening. Called it an “emotional conversation” with Ehlers. Said it didn’t come down to money or term. (Winnipeg would have exceeded what he got from Carolina)," Mike McIntyre posted on X.

Cheveldayoff stressed on the fact that money or contract length was not the issue. Winnipeg was willing to offer more than Carolina. Still, Ehlers felt it was time for a new start.

Ehlers had a solid season in 2024–25. He scored 24 goals and tallied 39 assists in 69 games. He was third in points on the team. In the playoffs, he led the Jets with five goals in eight games, including two two-goal nights.

Eric Tulsky sees a 'fit' for Nikolaj Ehlers in Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said that Ehlers was the top free agent on the market. He believes the 29-year-old will fit well with the team.

"Nikolaj was the top free agent available on July 1, and we are proud that he's chosen to make Carolina his home," Tulsky said, via NHL.com. "He is a highly skilled winger who can really skate and will fit very well with our forward group."

Ehlers spent ten seasons with the Jets (drafted in 2014), playing 674 games and recording over 500 points. He scored at least 20 goals in eight different seasons as part of the Jets' top-six forward group.

Apart from the Carolina Hurricanes, the Washington Capitals and the Utah Mammoth were also pursuing Ehlers. NHL reporter David Pagnotta provided this update before Ehlers' move to Carolina.

