"Won his Cup and stopped giving a f**k": NHL fans in splits as shirtless Alex Ovechkin plays volleyball with Timofey Mozgov and others

Washington Capitals star captain Alex Ovechkin was recently spotted playing volleyball on the beach. He was in the company of former Russian basketball player Timofey Mozgov and some other friends.

What's so special about Ovechkin playing volleyball on the beach? Well, Ovechkin was shirtless while doing so and his physique painted a different picture of his fitness. Everyone noticed the same in those pictures.

Take a look at Ovechkin's pictures here:

Popular podcast Spittin Chiclets shared an image of shirtless Alex Ovechkin on X and captioned:

"This is the ideal male body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like."

Soon fans hopped in the comment section to share their opinions on Alex Ovechkin's shirtless look.

"Ovi can do whatever he wants at this point. Legend," a fan said, possibly pointing to Ovechkin not spending the offseason doing intense practice.

"That guy is scoring 50 next year" another fan said, refrencing Ovechking career goal tally nearing 900 mark.

"he's out of the league after this year lmao," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Ovi won his Cup and stopped giving a fuck lmao," one fan said, hinting at Ovechkin and Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup win.

"Bros already in beer league mode I respect it," another fan said.

"Dude wants to hang them up so bad lol," one fan stated.

Alex Ovechkin's offseason practice routines

Alex Ovechkin is known for his liking towards Subway sandwiches and Flamin Hot Cheetos during the regular season when he is traveling. But that's not the case with Ovechkin's offseason plans.

According to Ovechkin's statement during a recent podcast with Sports.ru, his workout and fitness routine are tied to the offseason.

"There is dieting during training, but when the regular season starts, that's it. No diet," Ovechkin shared. "More calories. Some people go on a diet during the season. Some don't eat pasta, some don't eat meat or chicken. But I eat whatever I want."

Alex Ovechkin approaches his 20th NHL season with a shot at surpassing Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 goals, having already netted 853 goals in 1,426 games, playing for the Capitals. He requires 41 more goals to equal Gretzky.

During the 2024 NHL season, Ovechkin played 79 games and delivered a mixed performance. He scored 31 goals, assisted on 34, amassing a total of 65 points. However, his plus/minus rating was -22, and his points steadily decreased from 90 in 2022 to 65 in 2024.

