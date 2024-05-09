"Already looks ten years younger" - NHL fans react as Sheldon Keefe shares parting message for Maple Leafs

Sheldon Keefe's departure from the Toronto Maple Leafs has undoubtedly made a huge impact on NHL fans. This is proven by the wave of appreciation and well-wishes coming from the fans as he bids farewell to the team.

In an emotional post on social media, Keefe thanked the management for giving him the chance to be the coach of the Maple Leafs, which he only dreamed of being a part of. Keefe mentioned Kyle Dubas, Lou Lamoriello and Brendan Shanahan in his post.

His willingness to take ownership of the team's loss in the playoffs was seen as a sign of his integrity and commitment to accountability, a virtue that is valued both by the fans and by his peers.

Among the myriad reactions to Keefe's departure, one sentiment stood out: appreciation for his professionalism and grace in the face of adversity.

Fans praised Sheldon Keefe for his honesty and humility; they felt convinced that wherever he goes next, he will perform well.

"You already look ten years younger. Onwards and upwards. All class," remarked one fan.

As fans reflected on Keefe's departure, they emphasized his qualities as both a coach and a person, lauding him as a class act and an exemplary individual.

"Appreciate you and taking the time to make a video like this. You’ll land on your feet good sir cheers and all the best !" the fan commented

Despite the disappointment of not achieving playoff success with the Maple Leafs, fans remained supportive of Keefe.

"Best of luck with whatever is next Sheldon. Unfortunately didn't quite work out here, but you're still a good coach and person," expressed one fan.

"You’re an amazing person Keefe, class act. Best of luck at your next opportunity," expressed another fan.

Amid farewells and reflections, fans remained optimistic about Keefe's future, eagerly anticipating the next chapter of his career.

"Pure class! Wish you all the best in your next adventure whenever that comes," remarked one fan.

Toronto Maple Leafs parted ways with coach Sheldon Keefe after playoff exit

Sheldon Keefe's tenure as head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs has come to an end, following the team's disappointing exit from the NHL playoffs. The decision was made after the Maple Leafs suffered a defeat to the Boston Bruins in Game 7, marking the fourth early playoff exit in five years under Keefe's leadership.

General Manager Brad Treliving expressed the difficulty of the decision, highlighting Keefe's coaching skills.

“Today’s decision was difficult, Sheldon is an excellent coach and a great man. However, we determined a new voice is needed to help the team push through to reach our ultimate goal,” Treliving said

Keefe's coaching journey with the Maple Leafs began in 2015 and after nine seasons, he bids goodbye to the Leafs nation.